Dillon Stoner, former Jenks and OSU star, added to Raiders 53-man roster
Dillon Stoner, former Jenks and OSU star, added to Raiders 53-man roster

Raiders Rams Football

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) runs around Los Angeles Rams defender Brycen Hopkins during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in August.

 Jae C. Hong, AP

Wide receiver Dillon Stoner has been promoted from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad to the 53-man roster, it was announced on Thursday.

A former Jenks High School and Oklahoma State standout, Stoner caught three passes for 69 yards in Raiders final preseason game against San Francisco 49ers in August. 

He originally entered the league with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot, 194-pound receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.

The Raiders (5-2) play at the N.Y. Giants (2-6) at noon Sunday.

