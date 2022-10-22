Deyonn Bowler's two interceptions ignite defense, lift Muskogee over Booker T. Washington, 30-6

Late in the third quarter, Booker T. Washington quarterback Lathan Boone sat for a moment, legs spread out at the Hornets’ 39-yard line.

He’d just tackled Muskogee safety Deyonn Bowler, a crushing hit that BTW’s public address announcer compared to a blow “Andrew Luck would make” to the hefty crowd at S.E. Williams Stadium over the loudspeaker.

It was the second interception Boone had thrown Friday night under the lights at S.E. Williams Satdium in Tulsa on Friday night. It was also the second interception Bowler recorded for the Roughers.

But this one would prove costlier.

With only 39 yards needed to score, Muskogee’s sophomore quarterback Jamarian Ficklin methodically marched the Roughers down the field, capping off the drive with a 12-yard pass to Anthony Watson that served as Ficklin’s lone touchdown throw — as well as the death blow to Booker T.’s comeback hopes.

On a warm Friday night, the Roughers would maintain a lead throughout the game, finishing with an emphatic 30-6 win against BTW to remain undefeated.

“This shows this team is willing to actually play through adversity,” Ficklin said. “It shows that we have heart to do what we’re supposed to. It also shows that we’re keeping our foot on the pedal on defense and offense.”

And Muskogee (8-0 overall, 5-0 Class 6AII-1), faced adversity. With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Ficklin dropped back in the pocket, throwing a pass deep downfield before being pancaked by a BTW defensive lineman.

That ball, intended for wide receiver Kayden McGee, was instead intercepted by Booker T. Washington (4-4, 3-2) defensive back Micah Tease — a rare turnover by Ficklin. And as Tease diced his way roughly 20 yards on the return, Ficklin laid motionless on the field.

After a minute of receiving medical attention from Muskogee’s athletic training staff, he was gingerly helped off the field, favoring his right leg while the visiting Roughers fans held their breath.

Ficklin would return to the game a drive later, but in his place freshman Coda Barnoski played a drive, completing both of his passes for 78 yards to break the 0-0 tie with a 40-yard TD pass to McGee.

“It’s perfectly fine now,” Ficklin said about his leg following the game. “I was icing, stretching, putting IcyHot on it.

“I wasn’t worried, I knew I was going to be able to come back.”

That’s a sentiment his teammates shared on the sidelines too.

“I knew he was going to come back,” Bowler said. “He’s a dawg; he’s not going to sit out the whole game.”

And after returning, Ficklin helped add a field goal before halftime, and he opened the second half scoring with a 1-yard run, pushing through the offensive line to score.

But the star of the show was Muskogee’s defense, which played Friday’s game without its star defensive back Jayden Bell.

Beyond Bowler’s two interceptions, the unit held the Hornets to 220 yards of offense and didn’t allow BTW to score until the 3-minute mark of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Kuhron Ross.

The Roughers limited Micah Tease to only four receptions for 95 yards, something Bowler takes pride in.

“We knew what we had to do,” he said. “We knew they were going to try and get the ball to Tease so we knew who our main target was and we just had to let them beat us with everybody else.”

Muskogee coach Travis Hill commended the defensive effort, saying Bowler is often the “spark plug” needed for the defense.

“He’s a part of that junior group that has always brought,” Hill said. “So, he’s the spark plug to our football team. He’s not a very big kid, but if he grows into his hands he’s going to be 6-foot-2. The biggest feet, the biggest hands but he’s the littlest kid I’ve seen in my life.”

The Roughers took advantage of BTW’s interceptions, turning each into touchdown drives Friday night. And after a shaky first half, Muskogee capitalized on each of their final three drives with 126 offensive yards and three touchdowns to close out the game.

“I don’t think any team can mess with us,” Bowler said. “When we come together, nobody can stop Muskogee.”

MUSKOGEE 30, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 6

Muskogee;0;10;6;14;–;30

Booker T. Washington;0;0;0;6;–;6

MUS – McGee 40 pass from Barnoski (Armstrong kick)

MUS – Armstrong 33 field goal

MUS – Ficklin 1 run (kick failed)

MUS – Watson 12 pass from Ficklin (kick failed)

BTW – Ross 1 run (two-point failed)

MUS – Tolbert 37 run (Johnson pass from Ficklin)

TEAM STATISTICS