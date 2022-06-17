 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dewar sends four players to Oklahoma 8-Man All-Star Game

  Updated
Dewar will be represented by four players in this year's Oklahoma 8-Man All-Star Football Game on Saturday night.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field in Miami at Northeastern A&M. Tickets are $5.

Dewar's four all-stars are quarterback Jameson Ross, receivers/defensive backs Thomas Brownfield and Kaelem Carter, and end Marshall Been. They will be joined on the Green roster by three players from Class C champion Timberlake -- running back JJ Pippin, and linemen Colten Lormand and Cade Severin. Also on the Green are Class B champion Laverne running backs Mason Massee and Houston Bockelman.

Other Green players include Barnsdall's Carson Dildine and Copan's Kannon Foreman. The Green's 11-man coaching staff includes Dewar's Josh Been and Jake Stapp, Timberlake's Brian Severin and Copan's Marshall Foreman.

The Gold roster includes Regent Prep's Duvan Boshoff, Copan's Tyrek Millien, Davenport's Casey Harelson and Cole Yancey, Depew's Tucker Tinsley and Summit Christian's Sigmund Alex Schwier. Davenport's John Greenfield is on the 10-man coaching staff.

Coyle coach Shane Weathers will be inducted into the Oklahoma 8-Man Hall of Fame.

JamesonRoss (copy) (copy)

Jameson Ross

 Barry Lewis
ThomasBrownfield1 (copy) (copy)

Thomas Brownfield

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

