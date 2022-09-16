Demarque Cherry, Rogers roll past East Central to remain undefeated

The running of Demarque Cherry behind a solid offensive line and a stout defense propelled Rogers to a 28-0 victory over East Central on homecoming Friday night.

The Ropers are 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They open Class 5A-4 district play at home next Friday against Kelley.

Cherry finished with 181 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns. Cherry credited his offensive line for his success and is looking forward to the district opener against the Comets.

"I love my line," Cherry said. "They blocked well and gave me those open holes. I give all thanks to them. We are ready for Kelley. We need to come out and hit them in the mouth and be physical."

The Rogers defense was especially dominant against the run. The Cardinals (1-2) finished with -53 yards on the night.

"We are a defensive team," said Rogers first year head coach Levy Adcock. "Our leadership is really on that side."

Rogers scored first, courtesy of a 23-yard touchdown run from Cherry with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Cherry found the end zone again, this one covering 73 yards around the right side behind some nice blocking with 8:37 left in the second quarter.

The Ropers had other chances, but Jordan Wilson picked off a pair of passes in the second quarter for East Central.

The first of those came one minute into the frame in his own end zone. He returned it 47 yards, but the Rogers defense stood tall once again.

The Ropers scored on the opening possession of the second half. The seven play, 80-yard march ended on a 50-yard touchdown strike from Andrew Ivory-Washington to Adison Code at the 8:08 mark of the third quarter.

Cherry scored again on a 35-yard run with 6:15 remaining, breaking several tackles and keeping great balance in the process for the final margin.

"The kids played hard, but we know being 3-0 or 0-3 in non-district games is not a measuring stick either way," Adcock said. "District play is completely different. Everyone is 0-0 now."

ROGERS 28, EAST CENTRAL 0

East Central;0;0;0;0;—;0

Rogers;7;7;7;7;—;28

First quarter

ROG — Demarque Cherry 23 run (Abraham Maravilla kick) 3:22

Second quarter

ROG — Cherry 73 run (Maravilla kick) 8:37

Third quarter

ROG — Adison Code 50 pass from Andrew Ivory-Washington (Maravilla kick) 8:08

Fourth quarter

ROG — Cherry 35 run (Maravilla kick) 6:15

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — EC 9, ROG 14. Rushes-Yards — EC 26-(-53), ROG 31-286. Comp-Att-Int — EC 16-23-1, ROG 3-10-2. Passing Yards — EC 166, ROG 88. Fumbles-Lost — EC 1-0, ROG 0-0. Penalty Yards — EC 5-40, ROG 9-85. Records — EC 1-2, ROG 3-0. Total Yards — EC 113, ROG 374. Punts-Avg. — EC 7-30.4, ROG 3-35.7.