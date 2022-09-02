Del City takes advantage of Booker T. Washington mistakes

A first half marred by mistakes for 6AII No. 4 Booker T. Washington (0-2) didn’t get much better as the game progressed against 5A No. 4 Del City (1-1).

It started with the first punt of the game, a shanked 10-yard kick from the Hornets' own 10-yard line which set the Eagles up with possession at the edge of the red zone with around 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

This allowed Del City senior quarterback Dkalen Godwin to scamper into the end zone for the 7-0 lead.

Just four minutes later, Godwin connected on a short pass with senior wide receiver Jaylin Sweet, who sprinted down the middle of the field for a 71-yard touchdown and a 13-0 Eagles lead after a missed extra point.

The Hornets fumbled a punt to give Del City the ball on the 10-yard line, and Del City junior running back Braelon Adamah cruised into the end zone to give the Eagles a 20-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, senior quarterback Lathan Boone threw a dart to junior wide receiver Grayson Chalk for a touchdown, but the Hornets missed the extra point.

Boone is using this as a learning experience and as a chance to teach the younger players on the roster, but would rather the losses come now than later in the season.

“Starting at 0-2 doesn’t lie,” Boone said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys and they needed to learn early. At least it’s not happening later in the season, so taking these two losses, we’re going to build off of this and use this to carry us into the season.”

The final score of the game came on a fumbled punt by the Hornets into the end zone, giving the Eagles a 27-6 advantage in the third quarter.

The Hornets were able to move the ball down the field in the fourth quarter, but drives continued to stall and the game ended with a scoreless final period.

Hornets head coach Jonathan Brown still believes this team can accomplish great things and has high expectations.

“The sky's the limit for this team; we’ve still got everything in our possession. We’ve just got to keep getting better, we can’t settle for less,” said Brown.

Senior guard and defensive tackle Clyde Wortham expressed the same sentiment.

“It’s still gold ball,” Wortham said. “We haven’t changed our mind, like we said over there, 0-2, that doesn’t mean anything. Our mind is still set on that gold ball. The gold ball is still on our mind.”

Next weekend Washington faces off against McLain.

DEL CITY 27, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 6

DC;0;20;7;0--;27

BTW;0;0;6;0;--;6

DC – Godwin 10 run (Johnson kick)

DC – Sweet 71 pass from Godwin (Johnson missed PAT)

DC – Adamah 3 run (Johnson kick)

BTW – Chalk 9 pass from Boone (missed PAT)

DC – Fumble return TD (Johnson kick)

First Downs – DC – 7, BTW – 14; Rushes-Yards – DC 35-73, BTW 35-125; Comp-Att-Int – DC – 3-12-0, BTW – 15-26-1; Passing Yards – DC 78, BTW 120, Fumbles-Lost – DC 0-0, BTW 4-4. Penalty Yards – DC – 4-30, BTW – 2-25. Total Yards – DC 151, BTW 245. Punts-Avg. – DC 5-44.37, BTW 3-28