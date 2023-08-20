THE FAVORITE

1. Fairview

The Yellowjackets, coming off their first state title since 1999, return standout quarterback Jax Bernard, son of head coach Robert Bernard. Jax Bernard passed for 3,055 yards and 39 TDs last season wiuth a 70.5 completion percentage, plus he rushed for 389 yards and nine TDs.

THE CONTENDERS

2. Stroud

Coach Josh Presley’s Tigers lost 27-21 to Fairview in the quarterfinals last year. They look ready to get past the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the 2009 state final. Dylan Baker returns as the starting quarterback in the Wing-T with experienced running backs Kason Presley, Bryce Collins and Jacob Beck. Linebacker Trystan Baker leads the defense.

3. Hominy

Coach Caleb Christian’s Bucks reached the semifinal last season for the first time since winning the 2016 state title. Jaxon Woods is an elite player in all three phases of the game. Woods benefits from two proven receivers, Bryon Marshall and Blaine Hipp, who also make an impacts on defense. Top linemen are Tristan Riddle and Elijah Gilley. Ryder Marshall is a playmaker at linebacker.

4. Colcord

The Hornets made a big move last year as they reached the semifinals for the first time since 2010, losing to Fairview 38-22. Colcord returns quarterback Gabe Winfield, who completed 67% of his passes last year as he threw for 2,040 yards and 35 TDs, and also rushed for 731 yards and 18 touchdowns. Linebacker standouts Cade Linn and Cooper Mott lead the defense.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 8: NO. 2 STROUD AT NO. 4 COLCORD

Stroud opens with two blockbuster games as it hosts No. 6 Chandler before visiting Colcord.

OCT. 27: NO. 5 WOODLAND AT NO. 3 HOMINY

Hominy won last year’s meeting, 33-20.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BARRETT BROWN

Liberty, LT/DE, 6-3, 240, Sr.

Will look to help the Tigers reach the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

NOAH COOPER

Gore, QB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Passed for 1,653 yards and 23 TDs last year as the Pirates reached the state final. Also rushed for 1,207 yards and 20 TDs.

JACKSON RHODES

Woodland, LB/TE, 6-4, 185, Sr.