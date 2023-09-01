John Ferguson Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor Follow John Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

WAGONER — Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau, Witt Edwards and Alex Shieldnight were key players on last year’s Class 4A state championship team.

On Friday night, the trio will start their bid for a second consecutive gold ball when they visit Coweta at 7 p.m.

It will be the season opener for the top-ranked Bulldogs while 5A No. 9 Coweta lost its opener, 38-10, at 5A No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert last week.

Wagoner wants to avenge recent opening losses to Coweta — 9-7 last year and 37-13 in 2021. The Bulldogs’ offense, led by Charboneau, is far ahead of where it was last September.

Charboneau started at quarterback as a sophomore and had to learn the position quickly.

The 6-foot, 215-pound junior ran those needed tough yards during the state title game against Cushing that won it all. He also made clutch passes that gave the Bulldogs a chance to post the upset.

What’s different going into this campaign?

“I know all the plays now,” Charboneau said. “I’ve also grown up.”

Charboneau’s experience will be a vital asset. His size and toughness will be an asset. He also is a starting linebacker.

Edwards, who had a breakout season last year, is just as comfortable catching a pass while being well covered as he is as being a team roper in rodeo arenas.

Roping on a horse will have to wait while the 6-6, 205-pound senior seeks to lasso another championship football trophy.

Edwards made a huge touchdown catch just before halftime in the state final. Edwards’ wide wingspan was able to beat the defensive back for the crucial catch.

His size and talent have made him a focus of college recruiters across the country.

“He’s had 18 scholarship offers,” said Witt’s father, Brian Edwards.

The volume of mail Edwards receives may soon require a special zip code.

“It’s insane,” Brian said. “We’re putting it all into a box.”

The wide receiver/linebacker has made visits or had offers from Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Houston, Tennessee, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Central Arkansas, and TCU. He still has visits planned at Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Utah and UNLV.

What does all the attention feel like?

“It’s hard to explain, but it’s such a blessing, but can be overwhelming,” Witt said. “After 20 offers, it can be. At first, it was the craziest thing.”

His expectation for this season?

“We have a chance to go 14-0 and be a really good team with a bunch of athletes that can fire on all cylinders,” he added.

The offensive and defensive lines were hit by graduation, but Edwards sees great promise there, too.

“We lost a good line group,” he said. “They had different type of bond. Now, we are where we were at start of last year.”

Shieldnight, a 6-4, 235-pound junior tight end/linebacker, also is receiving notable college interest after he helped Edwards in a drill for a Tennessee recruiter. Now, Tennessee likes both of them.

“I’ve had nine Power Five offers and I’ve received a whole lot of mail, texts and calls,” Shieldnight said.

The Power Five offers came from OU, OSU, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Houston, Kansas and Tulsa.

“I am blessed for every offer right now, but I really want to be a better man, better teammate and to win state,” he said of his goals.

“I really don’t know where I want to go or what side of the ball I want to play on. I need to figure out where I want to play on the field before I decide.”

What about the 2023 version of the Bulldogs?

“We’ve had two scrimmages and our team wants to get better and will get better,” Shieldnight said. “We have all the right tools to get to state and win state.”

Shieldnight is ready for Friday night.

“We’re 100 percent rocking and rolling. We spent the Claremore (scrimmage) week going over Coweta and getting back to business,” Shieldnight said.

In Wagoner, that business is competing to win state again.

