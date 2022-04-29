Daxton Hill recalls moment Cincinnati Bengals called him during NFL Draft's first round

Daxton Hill sprinted from the restroom to his phone to answer a life-changing call on Thursday night.

With the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL draft clock, they reached out to the Booker T. Washington High School graduate.

"It was crazy because I went to the restroom, and my family told me not to go to the restroom. I had to really hurry up and get up out of the bathroom. So then I just picked up the phone and went downstairs and told everybody the Bengals were calling. That was a funny moment for me,” Hill said.

"Oh no, I made sure I had that call. I just had to zip up real quick,” he added with a laugh. “Then, I just answered the phone and was like ‘Yeah, it's the Bengals’ and everybody was excited."

Around 60 family and friends were with the Michigan safety learned his NFL destination. Hill was the 31st overall pick.

It’s a dream come true for Hill.

“Definitely the last few years growing up watching football and now, throughout my college career, knowing that I had an opportunity to go to the NFL. It was a great experience to actually see it come to fruition,” he said. “And me, having the opportunity to play at the next level, for sure.”

Hill joins former Booker T. Washington graduates Felix Jones (2008), Robert Meachem (2007), R.W. McQuarters (1998) and Reuben Gant (1974) as first-round NFL picks.

“Booker T., Tulsa, Oklahoma. They’ve got a great, great program there,” said Bengals coach Zac Taylor, a former Norman High School quarterback, during a news conference. “Great program, tremendous history of football and basketball players coming out of there. Robert Meachem was a great football player that played at Tennessee, Etan Thomas played basketball at Syracuse.”

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo jokingly interrupted Taylor saying, “Is this what we’re doing? You guys teed up Zac about Oklahoma?”

Justice Hill, Dax Hill’s older brother and another Booker T. Washington graduate, was also an NFL draft selection. He was taken in the fourth round (113th overall pick) by the Baltimore Ravens.

Daxton Hill (6-0, 190) was praised for his versatility and athleticism at the point of attack.

“It’s not just picking balls off. This guy can blitz, he can sack, (cause) fumbles, all those different things,” Anarumo said. “He brings a wide variety of skills that we think can help, for sure.”

Hill had a good meeting with the Bengals during the NFL combine, Taylor said.

“He had a very genuine personality and was very confident with the information that he was giving us,”

Taylor said. “It was 18 minutes, but in those 18 minutes, he was impressive enough to make a point. If you giving a guy a plus for a presence in the room, that’s one thing you take away from that interview.”

Taylor explained his side of the phone conversation when he tells a player that he’s going to be drafted.

“You can hear their family in the background, or friends or whoever’s with them, and sometimes you don’t get a great sense of the emotion they’re going through,” Taylor said. “They’re trying their best to hold it together while they’re on the phone with you … I try not to keep on it too long because I know there’s a lot of important people in their life that they want to get to after that.”

Hill was named Gatorade player of the year for Oklahoma while at Booker T. Washington. He helped the Hornets win the Class 6A Division II state championship as a junior and earn a state-semifinal finish as a senior before playing three seasons at Michigan.

The NFL draft continues Friday with the second- and third-round selections.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON FIRST-ROUND PICKS

Daxton Hill, No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals, 2022

Felix Jones, No. 22, Dallas Cowboys, 2008

Robert Meachem, No. 27, New Orleans Saints 2007

R.W. McQuarters, No. 28, San Francisco 49ers, 1998

Reuben Gant, No. 18, Buffalo Bills, 1974

