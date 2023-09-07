Patrick Prince Regional Digital Editor Follow Patrick Prince Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NOAH’s Danny Okoye says he sustained a second-degree AC joint sprain in his left shoulder last Friday against Metro Christian.

The state’s top recruit according to Rivals.com says he’s expecting to miss two to three weeks.

“It’s still pretty bad, but I mean I think it should get better with some rest,” Okoye said Tuesday. “I’ve just been trying to keep weight off it and let it heal on its own. The same injury happened last year.”

The acromioclavicular (or AC) joint is a joint in the shoulder where the collarbone and shoulder blade meet.

Okoye, a four-star recruit, says he sustained the same injury early last season but continued to play. He said it took about a month for the shoulder to heal last year.

“I was still trying to play on it (last year),” he said. “I injured it against Kiefer (third game of last season) and then the next week I think I messed it up a little bit more. But, I am not going to do that this year.”

NOAH (0-2) travels to St. Louis this week to play Grand Valley, a home school based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. NOAH’s next home game is Oct. 28 versus Christ Prep.

