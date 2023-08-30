Editor’s note: NOAH's Danny Okoye is the state's No. 1 football recruit. Okoye has agreed to document his senior season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Okoye weekly up to the early signing period in December. In this first installment, Okoye introduces himself.

I’m 18 years old. I was born in Chicago, Illinois. My dad was Jamaican. I went to Kingston a lot. My mom’s parents are from Nigeria and went to Chicago to have my mom so she would be able to be an American citizen.

The area where I lived in Chicago wasn’t really a good area. It was west Englewood. If you know anything about Chicago, you know Englewood is not exactly the place where you want to get caught after dark. So that’s why we eventually settled here.

I left Chicago when I was in third grade and I came to Jenks, then I went back to Chicago for the summer and half of my fourth-grade year and then I transferred back to Tulsa for the second half of fourth grade. I have been here ever since.

I am an only child. My mom’s name is Chidi. My mom really emphasized independence, even at a really young age. She wanted to make sure I was always able to handle myself if she wasn’t there. Even on recruiting visits, she sends me on those by myself. She lets me go to Tennessee and Alabama. She guides me, but I wouldn’t say she is a typical mom. She doesn’t play that much of a role in recruiting. But definitely she did a very good job of raising me. I have so much love and respect for her.

My dad was a sprinter, the 200 and relays. He and most of my uncles are pretty athletic so I get a lot of my athleticism from my dad’s side. My mom used to play soccer and volleyball, so yeah, I definitely got the athletic gene.

Dad passed a few years ago. It was hard, I’m not gonna lie. It was really hard. When he passed, I was so angry. I probably went through one of the darkest times of my life. But, I surrounded myself with good people. I had a lot of Godly men in my life who were able to look out for me and keep me on the right path so I wouldn’t mess up something that would derail all the potential that my mom and dad put in me.

Being homeschooled is different for sure. It has its pros and cons. Home school is a little more isolating of course. But, I’ve surrounded myself with enough good people to where I feel like I am not missing out on anything.

I realized I was good at football when coach Nick Whitmer from Jenks had a sitdown with me. I wasn’t taking football too seriously and after a workout he said, ‘You have more potential than any one of these freshmen here and you could really turn it into something. But you really have to take it seriously.’ I had a lot of respect for him. Hearing that from him meant a lot. So I just took it to heart and started taking football more seriously. The weight room kind of became my second home. Coach Whitmer got me interested in training and calisthenics.

My favorite subjects in school are science and history. I am a big reader. I hate math. English sucks. I read a lot of philosophical and mythology novels. I like Greek mythology, Greek philosophy and modern philosophy. I read Neil deGrasse Tyson’s new book. I have the ‘Art of War’ sitting next to my bed. I’ve read it like three times. That’s my favorite book by far. It makes your brain work. It makes you confront how you live your life and how you see the world. I also love the Percy Jackson books, Harry Potter, all that stuff.

I love comic books. I am a comic book nerd. Some of my favorites are Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman and X-Men. I watch every superhero movie that comes out.

My favorite movie is V for Vendetta. I read the book and I watched the movie. I think I’ve watched the movie like 20 times. It’s just powerful.

I like to cook. I like to build things. I’ve been in robotic classes since I was about 14. I like taking things apart and putting them back together.

Why did I want to participate in a weekly diary for the Tulsa World? I’ve had a lot of criticism; people like you should stay in 6A or whatever. They don’t understand the background behind it. I’m just trying to give some insight and share my story with people.

Up next: NOAH (0-1) hosts Metro Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Webster's Milton Field.