Editor’s note: NOAH’s Danny Okoye is the state’s No. 1 football recruit, according to Rivals.com. Okoye has agreed to document his senior season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Okoye weekly up to the early signing period in December. In this second installment, Okoye details his official visit to Oklahoma last weekend.

My visit to Oklahoma was everything I would have wanted from an official visit to be honest. Coach Miguel Chavez was the one who finally convinced me to come down to Norman and I’m really glad that I did. Coach Chavez just made me think about it practically. I was really just looking at the season that they had had last year, not the potential that they had.

I knew OU was going to beat Arkansas State. I didn’t know it was going to be like that. That was way beyond my expectations. The way I saw the defense play made me 100 percent regret cutting OU out of my recruitment early.

I liked the relentlessness that Brent Venables has nurtured in his football team. I didn’t see them take a single play off. They were suffocating line of scrimmage every single play and then the offense went out and put points on the board. That’s how football is supposed to be played. But, that’s not the way things were looking last year. I think things are definitely on the up and up.

OU wasn’t a favorite among my top six. They were just sort of in the rotation just because of how close they were and because of the legacy of Oklahoma football. I was definitely considering a lot more places a lot more heavily than them. But this past weekend kind of switched things around a little bit.

Following our game against Metro game on Friday, we headed down to Norman and got there around 1 a.m. Since the game was early, we had to wake up early and got to the facilities then watched the game.

On Sunday morning, we went to Venables’ house and had breakfast and hung out and after that came back to Tulsa. Venables is very big on like what drives you, what’s the reason you do what you do. What makes you get up each morning and get out of bed and how can you relate that to a college career in football. But, we also talked about football.

I also talked to Caleb Kelly. He used to play at OU. He had a lot to say about Oklahoma. He was really genuine. I came away with a lot of information that I didn’t have at first. It definitely helped me realize that the original decision I had made to sort of cut OU out and look at other schools was definitely kind of foolhardy. I think the more time Venables has at OU the more potential OU has to be a national contender.

This past weekend definitely made me reconsider some things regarding my recruitment. I liked what I saw a lot and I really don’t think I need to wait as long to make a decision as I thought I needed to.

But, the worst thing I could do right now is rush this decision. So I am doing my best to not do that. I’ve seen people do that and regret it. I want to make sure I am 100 percent sure before I release anything official.

I haven’t come to any conclusions about an announcement date or a commitment date. I know who the top three are now and if in my mind I come to a conclusion earlier than October then whatever happens happens. As of right, I do think my decision will be before October.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.