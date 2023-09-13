Editor’s note: NOAH’s Danny Okoye is the state’s No. 1 football recruit, according to Rivals.com. Okoye has agreed to document his senior season for the Tulsa World in the form of a weekly diary. We’ll check in with Okoye weekly up to the early signing period in December. In this third installment, Okoye talks about mixed martial arts.

I got into mixed martial arts when I was almost 9 years old. My mom’s friend suggested it. My mom didn’t want me to do it. She didn’t want me to get hurt, but I said I’m bigger than all the other kids in the class.

I’m really competitive and there’s nothing more competitive than just battling with another person physically. It’s like your will over their will. That really entices me.

From like ages 11 to 16, I was doing a lot of boxing.

Sometimes you just have a bad day and you want to punch a bag. Other times, it helps you think. Sparring is one of the most fun things you can do. It’s the ultimate form of competition. It’s asserting your power and dominance over another person. The same way you do that on a football field, you can do it in the octagon or you can do it in the ring.

You learn toughness. You learn how to take a hit. But you also learn your limits a lot faster. If you take a big hit in the octagon, it’s a lot different from taking a big hit on the football fields because you don’t have any pads on. You learn what your body can handle. It makes you more aware, your situational awareness gets better. It definitely helps with my feet. In fighting, everything is about speed and timing and learning how to use your leverage and keep your center of gravity. It all translates into helping with football.

I’ve never gotten knocked out, but I’ve taken some good hits.

I don’t do it as often any more since I’ve started to mainly focus on football. But there was a time in my life when I watched boxing maybe three times more than I watched football. It’s more entertaining than football to me.

My injured shoulder is getting better. I can actually move it a little more. It’s still painful. But I definitely feel some of the strength coming back. I want to be back as soon as possible. Not this week, but if I can be back the week after, I will if I can.

Editor's note: NOAH plays at Chisholm on Friday and at OKC Western Heights the following week.

