Following Danny Okoye This season, NOAH star Danny Okoye is writing a weekly diary for the Tulsa World. Read the first installment here and look for the latest chapter each week at OkPrepsExtra.com.

Following in a star player's footsteps is never an easy thing. Especially when you have to wait. But Metro Christian's Jaxson Grimes showed he is up to the task.

Grimes completed 30 of 54 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 3 Metro Christian to a 35-13 road victory over NOAH on Friday night at Webster's Milton Stadium. NOAH defensive end Danny Okoye, the state's top senior college recruit, saw limited action after suffering a shoulder injury.

Replacing 2022 All-World Offensive Player of the Year and current TU reserve quarterback Kirk Francis is no small matter, but Grimes is making a smooth transition.

"It's really tough. Kirk's been a starter since he was a sophomore. You're talking about a quality quarterback in Jaxson who has just been stuck behind Kirk for the last three years," said Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy. "Jaxson has been starting on defense, so he's not inexperienced in the game, but he's inexperienced in the position."

Metro Christian (1-0) got down 13-0 after one quarter as NOAH (0-2) was hot early. NOAH running back Noah Resner had 88 yards rushing in the first quarter alone, and finished with 179 yards on 17 carries, including a 41-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

Grimes was intercepted by Kaden Piche deep in NOAH territory which was caused by a hard hit by Okoye on Metro's opening series. That led to a 3-yard run by quarterback Chet Green, and the Jaguars, who finished 10-2 in 2022, led 13-0.

But a turn of events occurred early in the second quarter when Okoye had to leave the game with a left shoulder injury. The Patriots took advantage and scored on the series where Okoye left the game when Preston Dixon caught a 44-yard TD pass from Grimes.

A 22-yard TD toss from Grimes to Nixon followed on Metro's next possession, and the Patriots led for good 14-13 with 7:39 remaining in the second quarter. Nixon finished with seven catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

With a wrapped left shoulder, the 6-5, 225-pound Okoye, who has been offered scholarships by the likes of OU and Alabama, to name a few, would return to the game. Early in the game NOAH had been effectively mixing up Okoye's duties from pass rushing to dropping into coverage.

But it was clear Okoye wasn't the same when he came back. After a late third quarter play when Okoye leaped to try and deflect a downfield pass, he aggravated his shoulder and did not return. Okoye finished the game with two tackles - both assists.

The Patriots scored 35 consecutive points after trailing early, and completed passes to 12 players.

McCoy was impressed with Grimes and his young receivers. The Patriots had heavy graduation off a team that made it to the state finals last season.

"Jaxson probably played better than his stats would indicate," McCoy said. "He's got some young receivers. He's doing great, and our young receivers are going to get better. Our young guys stepped up and made plays when we needed them.

"It was a good win. It is something to build on."

METRO CHRISTIAN 35, NOAH 13

Metro Christian;0;21;7,7-;35

NOAH;13;0;0;0-;13

N - Kesner 41 run (kick failed)

N - Green 3 run (Emerson kick)

M - Dixon 44 pass from Grimes (Cavanaugh kick)

M - Dixon 22 pass from Grimes (Cavanaugh kick)

M - Wagner 3 run (Cavanaugh kick)

M - Dixon 14 pass from Grimes (Cavanaugh kick)

M - Wagenblatt 17 pass from Grimes (Cavanaugh kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - M 26, N 12. Rushes-Yards - M 25-85, N 28-181. Comp-Att-Int - M 32-55-1, N 7-22-1. Passing Yards - M 394, N 78. Fumbles-Lost - M 2-0, N 2-2. Penalty Yards - M 4-35, N 4-20. Total Yards - M 479, N 249. Punts-Avg. - M 2-29, N 4-35.25.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.