THE FAVORITE

1. Wagoner

Coach Dale Condict’s Bulldogs are aiming for their seventh state title in 13 years. Wagoner returned to the summit last December a year ahead of schedule with a 24-21 victory over Cushing in the state final. And the bad news for opponents is the Bulldogs have an incredible junior class so they will likely also be favored in 2024.

Wagoner returns many of the key members from last season’s team, including quarterback/linebacker Kale Charboneau, who led the masterful winning drive over the final five minutes. Alex Shieldnight is one of the state’s top defensive ends. Six starters are back on offense and eight on defense. Witt Edwards, a senior receiver/safety, is one of the state’s top college recruits.

Other key returnees include linebacker Keyton Cole and Gavin Miller, WR/CB Matson Swanson and offensive lineman Dax Griffin. And Logan Bloxsom, who shared kicking duties with title-game hero Ethan Muehlenweg, made all 29 of his extra points and was 4-of-5 on field goals.

THE CONTENDERS

2. Tuttle

Tuttle has a 32-year streak of reaching the playoffs and it’s not going to end this year. The Tigers, who won the gold ball in 2018, have been eliminated with narrow quarterfinal losses to Wagoner in 2020 and 2022, and lost in the state final in 2021. Players to watch include running back/receiver Brady McAdoo and receiver Mark Douglas, who also is a playmaker in the secondary. Defensive leaders are linebacker Joe Wright and lineman Jace Warren.

3. Poteau

Coach Greg Werner’s Pirates won a gold ball in 2019 and have appeared in the state semifinals four of the past five years, being eliminated there by Wagoner last year. Tulsa safety commit Dax Collins has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons with a total of 26 TDs.

4. Blanchard

The Lions, 8-4 last year, return quarterback Carson Cooksey, a three-year starter who passed for 2,698 yards and 26 TDs last season. Brayson Carter, who had 44 catches last year, returns on offense and also is a standout at safety. Ross Johnston leads the defensive line.

5. Newcastle

The Racers have qualified for the playoffs the past two years and are ready to move up and to at least reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Newcastle only graduated five seniors fron last year’s team. Players to watch are dual-threat quarterback Jackson Bergt and running back Carson Bolser, who rushed for 906 yards and 10 TDs last season. Linebacker Shane Lovejoy leads the defense.

6. Weatherford

After a 5-5 season, the Eagles return 11 starters on defense and seven on offense, and many of the returnees are juniors, including the dynamic passing combination of quarterback Stone Chism and receiver CJ Nickson.

7. Clinton

The Red Tornadoes lost to Poteau in last year’s quarterfinals after winning the gold ball in 2021 and being the state runner-up in 2020.

8. Elk City

The Elks have reached the semifinals the past two years.

9. Cushing

The Tigers graduated most of their key players from last year’s team that went 13-0 before losing to Wagoner in the state title game.

10. Broken Bow

Wide receiver/safety Jakyran Whitfield is the top player for the Savages, who went 7-4 last year.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 15: 5A NO. 10 GROVE AT NO. 1 WAGONER

The host Bulldogs look to avenge last year’s 28-20 loss at Grove.

OCT. 6: NO. 9 CUSHING AT No. 1 WAGONER

A rematch of Cushing’s 42-0 win during the regular season and Wagoner’s 24-21 victory in the state final.

OCT. 6: NO. 2 TUTTLE AT NO. 4 BLANCHARD

Blanchard won 30-28 last year with a TD on the final play, heating up a rivalry that included playoff meetings the previous three years.

PLAYERS IN THE ALL-WORLD TOP 10

Witt Edwards, Wagoner, WR/DB, 6-6, 205, Sr.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KALE CHARBONEAU

Wagoner, QB/LB, 6-0, 215, Jr.

Passed for 2,082 yards and 18 TDs as he completed 167-of-265 passes last year. Also rushed for 609 yards and 11 TDs. At linebacker, had 92 tackles with 17 for losses, five sacks and two interceptions.

BRADY MATHESON

Cushing, WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Caught 35 passes for 621 yards and scored 15 TDs last season.

DENNIS NOLAN

McLain, WR/RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.