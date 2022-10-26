Cushing QB Blaze Berlowitz debuts at No. 10 in All-World rankings

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

Did not play in the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles' 59-0 win at Nowata due to a slight MCL (medial collateral ligament) knee strain suffered in Week 7. For the season, has completed 96-of-145 passes for 1,909 yards and 22 TDs. Also has rushed for 667 yards and 12 TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit had four receptions for 95 yards in a 30-6 loss to undefeated Muskogee. On defense, had an interception. This season, has 27 receptions for 694 yards with six TDs. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Two days after receiving his 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey, the Arkansas commit caught one pass for 5 yards in a 73-6 win over Westmoore. Has 19 receptions for 291 yards and five TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 1 Spartans, who have won 57 in a row. Has career totals of 84 receptions for 1,430 yards and 17 overall TDs.

4. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (4)

Had eight tackles, including six solos, with a forced fumble for the 3A No. 4 Cardinals in a 56-28 win at Jay. This season, has 62 tackles with 14 sacks. On offense, has rushed for 179 yards and eight TDs on 35 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. In 2021, had 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 275 career tackles and 57 sacks.

5. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (5)

Did not play due to an injury in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks' 62-21 win over Edmond Santa Fe. In seven games, has rushed for 1,042 yards, 18 catches for 158 yards and 19 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at B.T. Washington.

6. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (7)

Completed 11-of-14 passes for 264 yards and three first-quarter TDs in the 3A No. 2 Patriots' 55-6 win over Mannford. In 2022, he is 157-of-234 for 2,280 yards and 31 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 65% of his passes for 7,400 yards and 88 TDs. In ’20, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

7. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (6)

Vanderbilt commit had four tackles in the win over Santa Fe. This season, has been involved on 46 tackles with 27 solos and two sacks. Recorded 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

8. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/SS, Sr. (10)

Houston commit had six carries for 40 yards and a TD, three catches for 31 yards and one tackle in a 90-9 win over Southmoore. In 2022, has 626 rushing-receiving yards and a team-high eight TDs overall. On defense, has 65 tackles with 37 solos, eight QB hurries, six pass breakups and three takeaways. Has helped Jenks win two 6AI state titles. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

9. Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, QB, So. (10)

Completed 9-of-21 passes for 113 yards and accounted for two TDs in the 8-0 Roughers' 30-6 win at B.T. Washington. For the season, has completed 108-of-160 passes for 1,928 yards and 30 TDs. In addition, has rushed for 197 yards and four TDs. Last year, passed for 2,354 yards and 20 TDs.

10. Blaze Berlowitz

Cushing, QB, Sr. (NR)

New Mexico State commit debuts in the rankings. Completed 7-of-11 passes for 220 yards and four TDs in the 4A No. 1 Tigers' 70-7 win at Cleveland. Also had two rushes for 20 yards. In 2021, connected on 206-of-326 passes for 3,137 yards and 32 TDs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World