Cushing makes 'statement' in Class 4A with 42-0 rout against Wagoner

CUSHING — Blaze Berlowitz heard the talk ahead of the game.

“Some sources had them ranked higher,” the senior Cushing quarterback said of his opponent. “We practiced all week knowing that. We didn’t like that.”

So on Friday night, Berlowitz made a statement — a big one. On a brisk and windy evening, the Tigers upended its Class 4A foe, Wagoner 42-0 at O’Dell Field in Cushing to remain undefeated.

Berlowitz finished the evening completing 23-of-33 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Two of his touchdown passes were hauled in by senior wide receiver Camden Crooks, who also finished with an interception on defense.

“(We’re) No. 1 in the state, for sure,” Berlowitz said of the quarterback/wide receiver duo. “He’s a stud. He does things that are unbelievable. No one else can do what he does.”

The duos’ connection has been brewing since elementary school, with both refining their skills.

Both Crooks and Cushing coach Rusty Morgan agreed with that analysis, saying the combination is one of, if not, the best in the state.

With Berlowitz moving the ball efficiently down the field, Cushing’s rushing attack began to cement itself with a powerful offensive line. Running back Noah Jones finished the night with three touchdowns including an 89-yard rush to beginning the second quarter.

“When the pass game opened up, the run game opened up for me,” Jones said.

Cushing (6-0) dominated both lines in the game, with the defensive front suffocating the Wagoner (3-3) backfield. They stymied Wagoner’s rushing attempts and rushed sophomore quarterback Kale Charboneau out of the pocket often.

The Tigers’ defense as a whole held Wagoner scoreless for the first time this season.

“I want to give our entire defense a shout out,” Morgan said. “They’re playing lights out right now.”

While Wagoner struggled to move the ball down the field, Cushing methodically strung together points, going into halftime with a 28-0 lead after a 28-yard touchdown reception by Crooks.

On Wagoner’s final drive of the half, Charboneau had a shot at the end zone, before Crooks read the route and intercepted the pass.

The Tigers would bolster their lead with a touchdown reception by Brady Matheson followed shortly by another touchdown run by Jones.

“I feel like this is a big statement,” Crooks said. “I feel like we’re not a pushover, teams can’t just say, ‘Oh, they’re not that good.’”

When asked if this solidifies Cushing as the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Crooks kept his answer simple.

“I do,” he said.

CUSHING 42, WAGONER 0

Wagoner;0;0;0;0;–;0

Cushing;7;21;14;0;–;42

WAG – Crooks 9 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

WAG – Jones 89 run (Matheson kick)

WAG – Jones 1 run (Matheson kick)

WAG – Crooks 28 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

WAG – Brady Matheson 11 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

WAG – Jones 11 run (Matheson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – WAG 9, CUS 20; Rushes-Yards – Comp-Att-Int – WAG 5-18-1, CUS 23-33-1. Passing Yards – WAG 59, CUS 401. Fumbles-Lost WAG 2-0, CUS 1-1. Penalty Yards – WAG 7-75, CUS 8-55.