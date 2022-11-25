Cushing crushes Elk City 56-14 to reach 4A final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Cushing's performance against Elk City Friday night was, in a word, dominant.

From start to finish, Cushing controlled both sides of the ball. On seemingly every other play, one of the Tiger front seven was in the backfield making trouble for Elk quarterback Austin Jones.

Last year, Elk City took an upset win in Cushing during the first round of the playoffs, but the Tigers (13-0) got the job done Friday, recording 457 yards of total offense en route to a 56-14 blowout victory over Elk City (11-2) in the 4A state semifinals.

From quarterback Blaze Berlowitz’s 74-yard strike to wide receiver Camden Crooks to put the Tigers on the board to his final kneel down, it was all Cushing in its win over the Elk to clinch its first state championship appearance since 2014.

“I was a little tyke the last time (Cushing) made the state title game,” Berlowitz said. “I know they’ve been close a couple of times, but it feels good to be a part of the team that brought us back.”

Although it's been eight years since Cushing's last championship game appearance, it's been 61 years since the last time the program claimed an outright state title.

Rusty Morgan took the head coaching job prior to the 2018 season. Despite lacking head coaching experience, he had one task in mind: putting the program back on the map.

“When I took this job I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Morgan said. “But I can’t help and reflect on the many other seniors who were part of our climb (to a state championship game appearance). I’ve been around this particular group of seniors and this group of guys throughout their youth, ever since they were little and when they were just getting into middle school. Just to see them progress the way that they have, it’s special to watch as a coach. Now we’ve punched our ticket and it’s all a testament to them.”

Berlowitz, a consistent driving force in a Tiger offense that had been so prolific all season long and averaged 57 points per game heading into Friday’s contest, was efficient once again.

The senior quarterback completed 16 of 24 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.

Cushing will face a familiar foe in Wagoner, which beat Poteau Friday morning, in the state title game on Dec. 3. The Tigers won a previous matchup this season by a score of 42-0, keeping Bulldog quarterbacks Kale Charboneau and Gabriel Rodriguez at bay. Morgan isn't looking past the opponent and places emphasis on seizing the moment.

“It’s about capitalizing on opportunities and we’ve done that well all season,” Morgan said. “We punched our ticket and now we’ve got one more game to prove ourselves on the biggest stage.”

CUSHING 56, ELK CITY 14

Elk City;8;0;0;6;—;14

Cushing;28;14;7;7;—;56

CUSH — Crooks 74 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

EC — Garbarino 66 run (Holder run)

CUSH — Matheson 10 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

CUSH — Matheson 18 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

CUSH — Yaunt 30 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

CUSH — Crooks 65 punt return (Matheson kick)

CUSH — Berlowitz 3 run (Matheson kick)

CUSH — Crooks 23 pass from Berlowitz (Matheson kick)

CUSH — Horn 3 run (Matheson kick)

EC — Holder 87 pass from Jones (Two-Point failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: EC 6, CUSH 14; Rushes-Yards: EC 36-151, CUSH 23-132; Comp-Att-Int: EC 2-6-2, CUSH 16-24-0; Passing Yards: EC 13, CUSH 335; Fumbles-Lost: EC 1-0, CUSH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: EC 2-10, CUSH 3-20; Total Yards: EC 148, CUSH 457; Punts-Avg: EC 6-33.5, CUSH 1-28.