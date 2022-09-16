Cushing crushes Berryhill in 54-3 rout

The first Cushing drive was bludgeoning.

The second drive was swift.

The common denominator was Cushing senior receiver Camden Crooks, who placed his fingerprints everywhere in Cushing’s 54-3 win against Berryhill Friday night.

Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz ground Berryhill into submission on the Tigers’ opening eight-play, 80-yard drive. Crooks, a senior wide receiver, capped it off with a 24-yard touchdown grab. The drive chewed up almost four minutes of clock.

On Cushing’s second drive, Berlowitz saw the coverage was man-to-man and said he gave Crooks a signal. Crooks, who had 295 yards and three touchdowns entering the game, knew what to do. He caught the first pass of the series outside the numbers and sliced through the Chiefs’ secondary for a an 80-yard score.

“It was man-to-man, and I knew I could beat them on the cross,” Crooks said. “Lane (Wood) made a great block and there was open room, so I just took off and ran.”

Even when he couldn’t get involved offensively, Crooks, a senior who began the game on the Cushing homecoming court, intercepted a pass and returned it 64-yards. The interception set up Cushing’s third touchdown and dictated a dominant Tiger win.

When Crooks gets the ball in open space good things happen for Cushing coach Rusty Morgan. The Tiger offense is more than just Crooks, and there were three passing scores to other route-runners to show for it.

“When we call a pass play there’s four or five running a route and Blaze sits back there and does an excellent job reading the defense,” Morgan said. “Whenever he’s hitting on all cylinders like that, we’re pretty tough to stop.”

Berryhill (1-2) is the No. 3 school in 3A and traveled to Cushing (3-0) for a familiar challenge. The series has been competitive since 2014, but the Chiefs failed to avenge their 55-14 loss to Cushing last season.

Berlowitz picked up where he left off against the Chiefs last year when he threw for 302 yards and six touchdowns. He threw six more touchdowns and 259 more yards Friday.

“We just came out and executed,” Berlowitz said. “The O-line played good and receivers were catching the ball. We were just doing our thing and we were rolling.”

CUSHING 54, BERRYHILL 3

Berryhill;0;3;0;0;—;3

Cushing;20;14;13;7;—;54

CUSH - Crooks 24 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Riley Matheson PAT)

CUSH - Crooks 80 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (PAT missed)

CUSH - Blaze Berlowitz 3 run (Matheson PAT)

BH - Horner 26 field goal

CUSH - Crooks 19 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Matheson PAT)

CUSH - Brody Berlowitz 1 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Matheson PAT)

CUSH - Yaunt 9 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Matheson PAT)

CUSH - Jones 22 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (PAT missed)

CUSH - Hilligoss 1 run (Matheson PAT)