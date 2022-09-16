Coweta invades Pryor with 50-0 blowout victory

PRYOR CREEK — Coweta’s offense played most of its 50-0 win on Pryor’s half of its home field Friday night.

Senior Na’Kylan Starks — usually Coweta’s star pass-catcher — started his first varsity game at quarterback in Carson Laverty’s place after Laverty was injured last week. Behind Starks’ nine completions for 149 yards and three touchdowns, Coweta (3-0) scored on each of its six first-half possessions.

“I trust my teammates, you know, and they trust me to get them the ball, and coach put in a good game plan,” Starks said after the win. “We just executed the game plan and got half-a-hundo on a good football team.”

“In my opinion, I’ve been blessed with the best two quarterbacks in Class 5A,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “Our kids, our community, our coaching staff, we believe in No. 6. He helps us go whether he’s a receiver, running back, quarterback.

“And Mason Ford is a ball-player.”

Starks connected with Ford, who laid back for a spectacular one-handed snag in the end zone to score first.

Pryor (0-3) quarterback Brunk Gray suffered a right leg injury on the ensuing drive. He left the field on crutches and did not return.

“We know how it feels to lose one (quarterback),” Harper said. “We feel for him (Gray) and pray for him.”

After a 32-yard double pass completion on the first play after Gray’s injury, Coweta stiffed Pryor’s offense to the tune of four rushing yards and no completions for the remainder of the half. Harper commended his defensive front: Deacon Peterson, Justin Robinson, Wyatt Holmes and Carson Flanary.

“Honestly, our kids just play so hard. I can’t say enough about the defensive line,” Harper said. “Our defense has been carrying us a little bit early this season. We’re real proud of them. Our coaches do a fantastic job on that side of the ball.”

Meanwhile, Starks and his crew capitalized on short fields. He ran for a touchdown. Lo Lo Bell scored from the 8. Starks connected with tight end Noah Loyd on fourth-and-3 from the 28 yards-line, then hit Carson Flanary for his third touchdown of the day.

Ford scored once more to close the half, and Bell picked up where he left off in the second half. The junior back erupted for a 58-yard touchdown run on Coweta’s first play of the third quarter, the Tigers’ last score of the night. He finished the game with nine carries for 134 yards to go with his two touchdowns.

Justis Grammar had perhaps the worst luck of any Coweta player. He caught an interception in the second quarter and dashed into the end zone, but the score was called back for a block in the back. He appeared to haul in a second interception in the third quarter near the boundary, but the officials called the catch out of bounds.

Parker Stephens’ 33-yard field goal split the uprights to close the third quarter and establish the final.

“I was real tickled with our kids. We haven’t practiced great really last two weeks,” Harper said. “They came out and played exceptional tonight. … It was a great game for our kids and our community.”

Coweta opens district play at home next week against Glenpool. Pryor hosts Skiatook. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

COWETA 50, PRYOR 0

Coweta;14;26;10;0;—;50

Pryor;0;0;0;0;—;0

COW — Mason Ford 11 pass from Na’Kylan Starks (Parker Stephens kick)

COW — Starks 1 run (Stephens kick)

COW — Lo Lo Bell 8 run (Kick wide)

COW — Noah Loyd 23 pass from Starks (2pt missed)

COW — Carson Flanary 28 pass from Starks (Stephens kick)

COW — Ford 14 run (Stephens kick)

COW — Bell 59 run (Stephens kick)

COW — Stephens 33 kick

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — COW 16, PRY 4; Rushes-Yards — COW 32-253, PRY 24-25; Comp-Att-Int — COW 10-18-0, PRY 4-15-1; Passing Yards — COW 152, PRY 61; Fumbles-Lost — COW 0-0, PRY 2-1; Penalty Yards — COW 70, PRY 18; Total Yards — COW 405, PRY 86; Punts-Avg. — COW 1-32.0, PRY 8-27.8