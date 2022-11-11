Coweta gets off to quick start, races past Claremore 53-14

COWETA — Coweta wasted little time Friday night in starting the top-ranked Tigers’ bid for the school’s first state title.

Will Mason returned the game’s opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to ignite a 27-point first quarter and Coweta amassed 428 yards in total offense in rolling to a 53-14 victory against Claremore in Class 5A first-round playoff action at Tiger Field.

With the win, the Tigers (11-0) will entertain No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (10-1) in a quarterfinal matchup next Friday night.

Mason Ford rushed for a game-high 96 yards on just four carries and a pair of touchdowns, while adding a touchdown reception and Justis Grammar hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass along with a pair of interceptions on defense to highlight Coweta’s victory.

“Honestly, we looked pretty good in the first quarter,” Coweta head coach Tim Harper said as his team tallied fourth touchdowns while bolting to a 27-0 advantage after the first 12 minutes.

“In the second quarter we looked all right then we kind of played sloppy and I was disappointed in that,” he added. “Otherwise, I thought our kids played hard and we did what we need to do to take care of business.”

After Mason’s game-opening kickoff return, the second time this season Coweta has started a contest with a long-distance kickoff return for a touchdown, the Tigers’ defense stepped up.

On Claremore’s first offensive snap of the game, Grammar picked off a pass by the Zebras’ Braxton Etheridge to give Coweta the ball at the Claremore 31.

“I really knew they like to hit the screen (pass),” Grammar said. “So I was like, we got to watch that screen so I went down to crash on that screen and I saw him (Claremore receiver) running up. So, I was like I am going to go pick this and I got the pick.”

Five plays later, Lo Lo Bell powered in from a yard out and the Tigers had a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the contest.

Grammar then added to the Tigers’ cause on offense when he grabbed a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Na’Kylan Starks with 2:49 to play in the first quarter. That touchdown followed a Coweta holding penalty and came immediately after a Tigers timeout.

“We’ve been running that play all week in practice,” Grammar said. “It’s been pretty much wide open. (Tonight) I took it to the house.”

Ford’s first score, a 60-yard touchdown run, ended the Tigers’ first-quarter onslaught.

Ford, a senior wide receiver, then tallied again on a 71-yard pass from Starks midway through the second quarter for a 34-0 Coweta advantage.

Parker Stephens’ 34-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the half gave Coweta 37-0 advantage.

The halftime stats for each team reflected the score. Coweta had 314 yards in total offense (157 rushing, 157 passing), while Claremore netted just 57 yards (33 rushing, 24 passing).

After Ford notched his third touchdown on a 22-yard run in the third quarter, Coweta’s special teams added to the team’s scoring.

A bad snap from center on a punt resulted in Claremore punter Mason Bendabout being tackled in the end zone for a safety by the Tigers’ Hayden Terry. The safety increased Coweta’s lead to 46-0.

The Tigers’ final points came on a 2-yard touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Carson Laverty to Carson Flanary with 10:07 to play in the game.

Claremore (5-6) would score the game’s final 14 points.

Tailback Micah Teel bulled in from one-yard out to cap a 14-play, 72-yard drive with 3:43 remaining.

Then, one play after a Coweta interception, Etheridge teamed up with wide receiver Eli Rodgers on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Rodgers finished with 11 catches for 62 yards.

The Zebras had 97 yards passing and managed just 64 net yards on 33 rushing attempts.

Meanwhile, just like its even split in total offense at halftime, Coweta’s 428 total yards were evenly divided between rushing (214) and passing (214).

COWETA 53, CLAREMORE 14

Claremore;0;0;0;14;--;14

Coweta;27;10;9;7;--;53

CO — Mason 76 kickoff return (Stephens kick)

CO — Bell 1 run (Stephens kick)

CO — Grammar 42 pass from Starks (Stephens kick)

CO — Ford 60 run (kick failed)

CO — Ford 21 pass from Starks (Stephens kick)

CO — FG Stephens 34

CO — Ford 22 run (Stephens kick)

CO — Safety, punter tackled in end zone

CO — Flanary 2 pass from Laverty (Stephens kick)

CL — Teel 1 run (T. Hepler kick)

CL — Rodgers 27 pass from Etheridge (T. Hepler kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - CL 12, CO 16; Rushes-Yards - CL 33-64, CO 37-214; Comp-Att-Int - CL 15-28-2, CO 7-16-1; Passing Yards - CL 97, CO 214; Fumbles-Lost - CL 1-0, CO 0-0; Penalty Yards - CL 4-35, CO 4-36; Total Yards - CL 161, CO 428; Punts-Avg - CL 6-28.6; CO 0.