Coweta edges Wagoner 9-7 on late field goal

WAGONER — Parker Stephens launched a high and good 38-yard field goal with 1:28 left to lift Coweta to a wild 9-7 victory over Wagoner before 3,000 in the battle of Highway 51 teams Friday night.

The victory, however, was bittersweet as the Tigers most likely lost their starting quarterback to a collarbone injury. Carson Laverty was sacked early in the third quarter and never returned.

“I knew it was coming,” Stephens said when asked what he was thinking before the winning kick. “I did it for him. It was all for Carson.”

Was this Stephens’ biggest pressure kick?

“Nothing else is bigger than Wagoner and Coweta,” Stephens said with a smile.

Wagoner’s defense slowed Coweta and held it to negative 30 yards rushing. The Bulldog offense, however, had trouble moving the ball, but got a defensive score in the fourth quarter to take a 7-6 lead with 2:31 left.

Brayden Skeen caused Coweta’s backup quarterback Na’Kylan Starks to fumble at the Bulldog 20 yard line. Keyton Cole picked the ball up and raced in for the score.

A penalty was issued on the celebration and forced Ethan Muehlenweg to kick a 35-yard extra point. Muehlenweg was perfect and suddenly the 7-6 lead looked like it might be enough.

However, two penalties while trying the kickoff and a targeting call gave Coweta great field position with 1:28 left.

Wagoner put itself in tough spots as Coweta got four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Coweta took the first lead with 1:11 left in the second quarter. Laverty hit then wide receiver Starks on a 41-yard TD strike. Stephens’ extra point try was blocked.

Coweta would lose Laverty early in the third quarter after he was sacked. Starks then moved to the QB spot and performed well under the circumstances.

Coweta won the annual war with Wagoner for the second straight year.

COWETA 9, WAGONER 7

Coweta;0;6;0;3;—;9;

Wagoner;0;0;0;7;—;7;

COW – Na’Kylan Starks 41 pass from Carson Laverty (kick blocked)

WAG – Keyton Cole 20 fumble return (Ethan Muehlenweg kick)

COW – FG, Parker Stephens 38