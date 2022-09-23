Coweta defense dominates Glenpool 63-0 in district opener

COWETA — Coweta's offense struck fast and often, and the Tigers' defense turned in a dominating performance in a 63-0 win over Glenpool on Friday night at Tiger Field in the District 5A-3 opener for both teams.

Coweta's defense collected six sacks and limited Glenpool to just 75 yards in collecting its second consecutive shutout.

The defensive pressure was led by seniors Justin Robinson and Wyatt Holmes.

"We wanted to set the tone for the whole team," Holmes said of the defensive line. "Our defensive staff did a great job in preparing us."

The Warriors (2-2, 0-1), managed just three first downs and didn't get one after the first quarter.

"Coming into the season we knew we had four returning starters on the defensive line, and the good news is we'll have two coming back next year," Coweta coach Tim Harper said. "I've been bragging on our D-line, and I'm real proud of them. Their effort was great."

It didn't take long for No. 3 Coweta (4-0, 1-0), to get on the board. After forcing Glenpool to punt on its first possession, the Tigers scored just five plays later when Na'Kylan Starks found Kevon Robinson open from 11 yards out.

Less than three minutes later after another defensive stop, Nate Long gave Coweta a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard plunge.

Robinson said defensive pressure was the key to the game.

"People have been doubting us," Robinson said. "We knew what we were capable of though. Every chance we got, we wanted to put pressure on them. But it's not just the defensive line. We have great linebackers and a great secondary behind us."

Glenpool then put together its best drive of the night, moving to Coweta's 24-yard-line, but it turned over the ball on downs.

Just 70 seconds later, Starks scored from 36 yards out and the rout was on.

"We had a lot of players play well tonight," Harper said. "(Mason) Ford, Na'Kylan and (Justis) Grammar all had big nights. I'm proud of our team. We're 1-0 in the district, and that's what's most important."

Ford scored on a 48-yard punt return in the third quarter, and LoLo Bell scored on runs of 58 and 42 yards as the Tigers extended their lead to 56-0 after three quarters.

Coweta rested its starters in the fourth quarter.

"We want to go undefeated," Holmes said. "This is our shot."

Bell finished with 146 yards on 11 carries. Starks contributed 158 yards of offense.

Glenpool was led by Brayden Nelson's 83 yards on 18 carries.

"We didn't know what to expect from Glenpool," Harper said. "They had beaten two pretty good teams, and they were young. They're going to get better as the season goes on."

COWETA 63, GLENPOOL 0

Glenpool;0;0;0;0;--;0

Coweta;14;21;21;7;--;63

First quarter

COW — Kevon Robinson 11 pass from Na'Kylan Starks (Parker Stephens kick), 8:41.

COW — Nate Long 1 run (Stephens kick), 3:11.

Second quarter

COW — Starks 36 run (Stephens kick), 8:54.

COW — Justis Grammar 12 pass from Starks (Stephens kick), 5:00.

COW — Noah Lloyd 5 pass from Starks (Stephens kick), 2:14.

Third quarter

COW — LoLo Bell 58 run (Stephens kick), 11:35.

COW — Bell 42 run (Stephens kick), 7:20.

COW — Mason Ford 48 punt return (Stephens kick), 3:31.

Fourth quarter

COW — Braden Youngker 1 run (Stephens kick), 8:40.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: GL 3, CO 19. Rushes-Yards: GL 33-63, CO 27-229. Comp-Att-Int: GL 4-7-0, CO 8-15-. Passing Yards: GL 12, CO 103. Fumbles-Lost: GL 4-0, CO 1-0. Penalty Yards: GL - 4-40, CO 2-15. Records: GL 2-2, CO 4-0. Total Yards: GL - 75, CO 332. Punts-Avg.: GL 7-23.6, CO 1-49.