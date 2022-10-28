Coweta conversion clinches OT, district title over Del City, 18-17

DEL CITY — With a potential undefeated season on the line, there was no hesitation from Coweta coach Tim Harper on Friday night after the Tigers scored in overtime — they would go for a 2-point conversion and the win.

Quarterback Na’Kylan Starks made it work. He threw a pass to a wide-open LoLo Bell in the left flat and Bell eased into the end zone to give the top-ranked Tigers a pulsating 18-17 win over No. 3 Del City in a matchup of Class 5A football heavyweights at Robert Kalsu Stadium.

Coweta (9-0, 6-0 District 5A-3) clinched the district title with the win, although there’s a decent chance the Tigers and Del City (7-2, 4-2) might meet again in the postseason. Coweta had rolled roughshod through its schedule — save for a 9-7 win at Wagoner in non-district play — before being forced to rise to the challenge against the Eagles.

“I was at a bad angle — I couldn’t see if (Bell) caught it or not,” Harper said of the game-winning play. “I was scared to death. But when I heard the crowd go crazy, I knew he must have caught the ball. It must have been wide open.”

With steady rain falling throughout the game and saturating the artificial-turf playing surface, both teams had trouble passing and the quarterback run took center stage. Starks had 24 carries for 110 yards while his Del City counterpart, the elusive Dkalen Godwin, had 55 yards on 18 carries.

“Both teams were averaging 46, 47, 48 points a game, but I felt like it was going to be a defensive battle,” Harper said. “Then when the weather set in, I knew it was going to be that way.”

Kicker Parker Stephens doinked a field goal off the left upright and through with 11:07 left to put the Tigers ahead 10-7 and it appeared that might be enough for Coweta who later had a third-and-goal at the Del City 8. But a pass into the end zone bounced off a Coweta player to Del City’s Jashawn McCallister, whose interception ended the threat with 4:08 left.

On Del City’s next offensive play, Godwin hit Kanijal Thomas — who’s verbally committed to Kansas State — for 61 yards. That set up a 26-yard field goal by Stanley Johnson with 59 seconds left that forced overtime.

Coweta won the coin toss and went on defense. Del City scored on third down on a 6-yard pass from Godwin to Jessiah Burris, and Johnson’s extra-point kick put the Eagles up 17-10. Godwin completed 9 of 22 passes for 148 yards.

On its OT possession, Coweta also scored on third down, with Starks connecting with Mason Ford on a 4-yard touchdown pass.

“We just felt like we had a few plays we could make work,” Harper said. “I can’t say enough about Mason Ford. … After he caught the touchdown, he said, ‘Coach, go to the other side and (Bell) will be there, and we score the game-winner. Our kids are unselfish. That’s why we’re at where we’re at.”

Godwin carried four times — with three of those going for at least 11 yards — on Del City’s lone first-half scoring drive, a 75-yard march that ended when he hit Omarr Brown on a slant pass for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

An 86-yard drive by Coweta tied the game. Starks started it with a 33-yard run and ended it with a fourth-down, 5-yard screen pass to Will Mason for a touchdown with 4:07 left in the half.

The Tigers drove to the Del City 30 on their final possession of the half but lost the ball on downs.

COWETA 18, DEL CITY 17 (OT)

Coweta;0;7;0;3;8;—;18

Del City;7;0;0;3;7;—;17

DC – Omarr Brown 22 pass from Dkalen Godwin (Stanley Johnson kick)

C – Will Mason 5 pass from Na’Kylan Starks (Parker Stephens kick)

C – FG Stephens 31

DC – FG Johnson 26

Overtime

DC – Jessiah Burris 6 pass from Godwin (Johnson kick)

C – Mason Ford 4 pass from Starks (LoLo Bell pass from Starks)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: C 16, DC 12; Rushing att.-yds.: C 54-226, DC 35-109; Passing Yards: C 93, DC 148; Passes C-A-I: C 9-18-1, DC 9-22-2; Fumbles no.-lost: C 2-1, DC 0-0; Penalty no.-yds.: C 4-30, DC 6-40; Punts-Avg.: C 4-34.8, DC 6-36.5; Team Records: C 9-0 (6-0), DC 7-2, (4-2).