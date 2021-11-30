Cord Dobrinski of Bristow named MVP on 4A-3 All-District squad

Cord Dobrinski of Bristow was named Most Valuable Player for the District 4A-3 All-District Team, while Ron Culwell of Grove was selected as coach of the year.

Other District 4A-3 honors went to — Offensive MVP: Gabe Martinez, Cleveland; Defensive Co-MVPs: Fred Watson, Wagoner, Kade Sharp, Grove; Special Teams MVP: Fute Yang, Catoosa; Quarterback of the Year: Sutton Titsworth, Bristow; Running Back of the Year: Aidan Trimble, Oologah; Halfback of the Year: Jaydon Hill, Grove; Wide Receiver of the Year: Colyn Treat, Catoosa; Offensive Line – Center of the Year: Gabe Grazier, Oologah; Offensive Line – Guard of the Year: Nate Easky, Skiatook; Offensive Line – Tackle of the Year: Danny Rowe, Catoosa; Cornerback of the Year: Keaton Jinks, Miami; Safety of the Year: Logan Sterling, Wagoner; Co-Inside Linebackers of the Year: Angus Ponder, Bristow, Gabe Goodnight, Wagoner; Outside Linebacker of the Year: Grant Wakeland, Grove; Defensive Tackle of the Year: Ben Johnston, Grove; Defensive End of the Year: Alex Winter, Bristow; Kicker of the Year: Nicholas Allsup, Grove; Special Recognition Athletes: Chandler Richmond, Cleveland, Jonah Redden, Miami.