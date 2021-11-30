Cord Dobrinski of Bristow named MVP on 4A-3 All-District squad

Cord Dobrinski of Bristow was named Most Valuable Player for the District 4A-3 All-District Team, while Ron Culwell of Grove was selected as coach of the year.
Other District 4A-3 honors went to — Offensive MVP: Gabe Martinez, Cleveland; Defensive Co-MVPs: Fred Watson, Wagoner, Kade Sharp, Grove; Special Teams MVP: Fute Yang, Catoosa; Quarterback of the Year: Sutton Titsworth, Bristow; Running Back of the Year: Aidan Trimble, Oologah; Halfback of the Year: Jaydon Hill, Grove; Wide Receiver of the Year: Colyn Treat, Catoosa; Offensive Line – Center of the Year: Gabe Grazier, Oologah; Offensive Line – Guard of the Year: Nate Easky, Skiatook; Offensive Line – Tackle of the Year: Danny Rowe, Catoosa; Cornerback of the Year: Keaton Jinks, Miami; Safety of the Year: Logan Sterling, Wagoner; Co-Inside Linebackers of the Year: Angus Ponder, Bristow, Gabe Goodnight, Wagoner; Outside Linebacker of the Year: Grant Wakeland, Grove; Defensive Tackle of the Year: Ben Johnston, Grove; Defensive End of the Year: Alex Winter, Bristow; Kicker of the Year: Nicholas Allsup, Grove; Special Recognition Athletes: Chandler Richmond, Cleveland, Jonah Redden, Miami.
All-District: Grove: Matt Bush, WR; Jace McPhetridge, WR; Wagoner: Jamaal Riggs, OL; Nikko Jones, OL; Marquez Barnett, CB; Jack Southern, CB; Bristow: Cache Henson; Zak Hall, OL; Catoosa: Brock Ferguson, TE; Cason Teutsch, QB; Kam Neighbors, CB; Ivan Hankins, LB; Oologah: Patrick Miller, LB; Brody Sappington, DL; Skiatook: Forrest Johnson, OL; Ethan Porter, WR; Miami: Keegan Kamumo, OL; Jacob Beebe, OL; Cleveland: Kaden Ready, RB; Shain Hamilton, QB; Hunter Sizemore, K; Wesley Stokes, DL
Honorable Mention: Grove: Carter McCarthy, OL; Bristow: Braiden Cox; Payton Brown; Catoosa: Lucky Lou, LB; Oologah: Conner Linam, DL; Kaden Smith, LB; Skiatook: Triston Cornelius, TE/DL; Ivan Long, LB; Dante Harney, OL; Tyler Wilkerson, K/DB; Cleveland: Jalen Aguilar, HB; Harlen Roberts, DL; Wyatt Clark, OL; Ty Edens, C