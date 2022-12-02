Connor Kirby leads Bixby's 69-6 rout over Owasso for title

EDMOND — Connor Kirby has joined Bixby’s state championship starting quarterback club that also includes Tanner Griffin, Mason Williams and Christian Burke.

The four have combined to lead the Spartans to eight state titles in nine years. All have excelled in title games.

But Kirby’s performance Friday night may have been the best of them all.

Kirby accounted for 291 yards and six first-half touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Spartans past No. 4 Owasso 69-6 in the Class 6AI final before 7,800 fans at Chad Richison Stadium.

“It feels awesome,” Kirby said. “Our guys knew what the goal was and just came out and executed. We just played really well.”

Kirby, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter, completed 16-of-25 passes for 205 yards and two TDs. He also had 16 carries for 86 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m super proud of Connor and how he’s grown as a quarterback, a competitor, as a leader,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “He’s a dandy. He was excellent running the ball and threw play-action from the start. He continued to grow each week and that’s what we’re about as a team.

“This maybe was his best game.”

Eight Spartans combined to score Bixby’s 10 TDs. Other standouts for Bixby were brothers Luke Hasz and Dylan Hasz. Luke caught a pair of TDs and Dylan caught a TD pass, recovered an onside kick and had two interceptions. Jersey Robb had a TD run and led the defense with 12 tackles.

“I was super proud of our guys,” Robb said. “We played with super intensity. Putting a smackdown on them was pretty fun.”

Bixby (12-1) won a state championship for the fifth year in a row, but its first in 6AI after moving up from 6AII. Owasso (9-5), which entered the night with eight consecutive wins after a 1-4 start, was in its first state final since winning the gold ball in 2019.

“That’s a great football team over there,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “We ran out of our magic.”

The Spartans set a large-school title game record for points scored and margin of victory. For Bixby, its first 6AI title game was very similar to its last in 6AII — a 63-14 victory over Edmond Deer Creek last year. Kirby saw limited action in that game as Burke was the starter.

This was a rematch of Bixby’s 49-14 win in the season opener in the Battle of the ‘Burbs where Kirby accounted for 257 yards and three TDs. Unlike that game, Bixby’s offense didn’t struggle this time in the first half. Instead, the Spartans picked up where they left off the first time around when they outscored the Rams 35-7 after halftime.

The first half of Friday’s game was a continuation of that as Bixby took a 42-6 lead into intermission.

“The guys played exactly the way we wanted,” Montgomery said.

The tone was set on the opening possession as Bixby took the opening kickoff and needed only 48 seconds to travel 80 yards in six plays, capped by Kirby’s 1-yard touchdown run. Kirby’s 36-yard pass to Luke Hasz opened the drive.

Two minutes later, Owasso answered with quarterback Mason Willingham’s 54-yard TD run, but the extra-point kick missed, leaving the Spartans with a 7-6 lead.

Midway through the first, Kirby capped a 12-play, 57-yard drive with an 11-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder. The drive was sparked by an Owasso offside penalty on what would have been a fourth-and-6 punt. Instead, the Spartans converted a fourth down on a Kirby run.

A Rams personal foul after the conversion prompted the Spartans to try an onside kick and it was recovered by Bixby’s Dylan Hasz at the 29. Less than two minutes later, Kirby zipped a 9-yard TD pass to Luke Hasz for a 21-6 lead.

“The opening drive was big and the onside kick was a turning point,” Montgomery said.

Early in the second quarter, Kirby connected with Dylan Hasz for a 65-yard touchdown bomb for a 28-6 lead. Later in the half, Kirby added a 1-yard TD run and delivered a 29-yard TD pass to Cale Fugate.

Kirby wasn’t the only Bixby quarterback to throw a TD pass. In the opening moments of the second half on a fake punt, sophomore Cooper Parker fired a 49-yard TD strike to Cord Nolan. In the fourth, former Owasso QB Austin Havens connected on TD passes of 30 yards to Luke Hasz and 24 to Christian Kaiser.

Late in the third, Robb scored on a 2-yard run. It was the third year in a row that Robb had a TD in a title game.

“It was good to finish it out like that,” Robb said.

Bixby racked up 518 yards and allowed only 175 — just 50 in the second half.

“We never really envisioned a game like this,” Kirby said.