Community and history intertwine for Brandon Tyler and Gore ahead of state championship game: 'It’s been a long time coming'

GORE — Gore is like most small towns.

There’s one main road through it. Local establishments are favored over big chains. And of course, there’s a deep-seeded love for high school football.

Yard signs decorate the curbs on Gore's main road. “Skin the Bucks!” one reads, referencing Gore’s semifinal game against Hominy last weekend. A banner just outside the elementary school states “Best season ever!” with a photo of Gore's high school football team.

A mile down the road from Gore High School on Oklahoma 10, a large wooden structure painted in green and black — school colors — reads, “10-0.”

It’s been updated over the weeks, with the 10 being replaced by an 11 and the 11 painted over with 12. Several more alterations and the sign now reads 14-0, representing the Pirates’ record.

The tribute, facing toward the road, is propped up by a large hay bale.

The local hardware store — appropriately named Gore Hardware — has the word “FOOTBALL” painted over the word “HARDWARE” on the store front to simply read GORE FOOTBALL.

The chain-link fence at the high school is decorated in green and white to say “Take State.”

“I’ve never seen this community come together like it has right now,” said Gore football coach Brandon Tyler.

For the first time in school history, Gore is playing for a state championship. At 7 p.m. Saturday inside Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, the undefeated Pirates will face Fairview, with the winner claiming a Class A gold ball.

It’s evident the town of roughly 1,000 is about to erupt.

Setting goals

Tyler loaded his players onto the bus at Chad Richison Stadium last December.

After the team finished the 2021 regular season undefeated, the Pirates’ postseason run ended prematurely with a 20-19 loss in the second round against Woodland. But Tyler wouldn’t let a good opportunity slip by.

He wanted his players to know what a state championship felt like. So, on Dec. 11, 2021, he loaded his any available players onto a bus and made the two-hour drive to Edmond to watch Cashion and Ringling play in the Class A state championship.

Cashion won 21-14. More importantly for Tyler, Gore was motivated.

“We set a goal that night when we got back on the bus and we talked about it,” Tyler said. “We told them this is where we want to be in 2022.”

Noah Cooper, Gore’s starting quarterback who missed the final eight games of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right arm, remembers how that night made him feel.

“It was tough,” he said. “The guys were expecting more too, and I had to look them in the eye and just say, ‘It will be all right. We’re going to do this next year. Everybody just needs to stick together.’”

The Pirates did stick together.

They returned 10 starters on each side of the ball. Of the 38 players on roster, 21 are seniors. The majority of them have played football together in Gore since kindergarten.

But Cooper noticed the change during the offseason. The intensity ramped up. The determination set in. It’s easy to set goals for reaching a state championship, but actually accomplishing it is another.

“I think it’s just about being brothers,” Cooper said.

“I’m playing behind the best O-line in the state,” Cooper continued. “I’m playing with the best wide receivers and the best running back in the state. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to get this done.”

This year, the Pirates have coasted through the playoffs, averaging 59 points and holding opponents to an average of 12.8 points per game.

Cooper has thrown for more than 1,400 yards this season. He added another 1,100 on the ground.

Gunner Dozier, the Pirates’ powerful running back, has rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Cooper remembers seeing the vision of this year in those stands at Chad Richison Stadium. And after executing things for 14 straight weeks, he knows what’s possible.

“We’ll see what we have with Fairview,” he said. “They’re the westside Oklahoma team that’s going to be the team to beat. I want to go beat Fairview, and then I want to go play the 2A state champion then the 3A state champion then the 4A state champion until we lose.

“I think we can play with a lot of people.”

Wrong side of history

Before this season, the farthest Gore had ever gone in the playoffs was during the 1990 season.

Tyler played center on that team. The coach, Richard Moseley, was Tyler’s uncle. Gore defeated Stratford and Quapaw before losing to Maud.

Almost 32 years later, Tyler still remembers the final score.

“Maud, 27-20, in the quarterfinals right out here,” Tyler said, motioning to the natural grass football field at Gore High School. Since that night, the Pirates have been eliminated 17 times in the first round.

Their loss to Woodland last year was the seventh time since 1990 the Pirates lost in the second round.

“I still remember it pretty vividly, even though it’s been 32 years,” Tyler said, reflecting on that 1990 team. “You still remember that last high school football game. It was a good year we thought we had a chance to go further than that.”

And as those 32 years have passed, Tyler opted to bring something from the past back to Gore.

His uncle.

“I’m 68 years old, and to have the opportunity to come back out and do this makes me feel young again,” Moseley said. “It’s a great bunch of kids to be around. Their work ethic is as good as I’ve ever seen.”

Short-staffed on coaches, Tyler called his uncle to join the staff this offseason and help out. It’s not the first time Tyler leaned on his former coach, with Moseley joining a few of Tyler’s other teams over the years.

“We had a good offensive line, we had a could good backs in 1990, but nothing compares to this team we have here,” Moseley said, referencing the 2022 group.

He continued, “It’s probably the five best offensive linemen I’ve seen together.”

One last game

Gore’s 1990 playoff loss was the last time Tyler wore a high school jersey.

For 21 of his players, Saturday will be the last time they wear a Gore jersey, win or lose.

Tyler went on to win a national championship with Northeastern in 1994 and bounced around at several schools as a coach in the following years. There was Velma-Alma, Warner, a 15-year stint at Valliant and a brief detour to Van Buren in Arkansas.

But six years ago, he was named the head coach at Gore. It was special moment.

The town has rallied around the team. During the playoff run, the crowd has been so rowdy, the team has to huddle to call plays instead of doing it when everyone is in a stance, Dozier said.

“We get fed every night too. There’s always somebody feeding us dinner," Cooper said of the town.

“It’s been a long time coming for this school and this community to get to a point like this,” Tyler said. “I feel good and I’m ready to go.”

Just like Tyler, Gore's players are ready to reverse history.

“I’m still trying to comprehend it because it doesn't seem real,” Dozier said.