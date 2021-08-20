Coming Sunday: Annual high school football preview section

The 2021 high school football season is almost here. Before Zero Week kicks off on Aug. 26, pick up a copy of this Sunday's Tulsa World for a complete breakdown of the new season.

Our cover story is on Bixby senior star Braylin Presley, as the senior prepares for another standout season.

Barry Lewis and Mike Brown break down classes 6AI through A. They'll tell you who the favorites are and who are the contenders.

Lewis also has his annual top 25 list that introduces you to the best high school football players in the state. Plenty of local players on that list.

There's also Lewis' rankings for all classes, state title picks by our panel and Tulsa-area schedules.

Check it all out Sunday, or go to OKPrepsExtra.com.