Colton Sutton carries Skiatook to 28-14 victory over Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Colton Sutton’s white jersey heaved up and down after the game ended.

He was too out of breath to finish a sentence.

Sutton, Skiatook’s senior running back, was the workhorse in the Skiatook Bulldogs’ 28-14 win against Cleveland on Friday night. He had 34 carries, and it was the last one, an 80-yard gallop up the right sideline, that left him out of breath and cemented the victory.

“That got me,” Sutton said. “It felt like a 100-meter dash there.”

With only 46 seconds remaining in the game, Sutton crossed the end zone with his arms outstretched, firing up the visiting Skiatook (2-3) crowd. He finished with 212 yards and two touchdowns.

“(Sutton) did a really good job for us,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “He ran hard for us, and we kept feeding him the ball and he just kept running hard and broke that one loose there at the end which was nice.”

Cleveland (0-4) held momentum for a large portion of the game. Quarterback Julius Garrett plunged into the end zone for a short score with only six seconds remaining in the first half. The first drive after the break, Garrett led his team down the field and scored another touchdown, giving the Tigers just their second lead of the season.

Late in the fourth quarter, Garrett was again called to lead a touchdown drive, this one to tie the game.

Deep in Bulldog territory, he rolled to his right and bulleted a pass to a well-covered receiver.

Skiatook junior cornerback Jackobie Jackson ripped the ball down for a momentum-quenching interception.

“I think our defense knew it was one of those deals we need to get a stop and they did,” Miller said.

Miller said the play was exciting to watch because Jackson switched to the cornerback position this week.

“(The position switch) wasn’t really my decision, it was more my coach,” Jackson said. “But it felt best for me, so I had to do whatever he wanted me to do to get the job done and do whatever’s best for my team.”

SKIATOOK 28, CLEVELAND 14

Skiatook;0;13;0;15;--;28

Cleveland;0;7;7;0;--;14

Second quarter

SKI – Sutton 4 run (Maxwell PAT) 10:01

SKI – Anderson 40 run (pass failed) 2:15

CLE – Garrett 5 run (Jackson kick) :06

Third quarter

CLE – Garrett 8 run (Jackson kick) 7:44

Fourth quarter

SKI – Sutton 35 run (Anderson pass from White) 4:42

SKI – Sutton 80 run (Maxwell kick) :46

Team Statistics

First Downs – SKI 18, CLE 12. Rushes-Yards – SKI 53-364, CLE 38-212. Comp-Att-Int – SKI 3-10-1, CLE 3-13-1. Passing yards – SKI 32, CLE 22. Fumbles-Lost – SKI 1-0, CLE 1-1. Penalty Yards – SKI 8-70, CLE 3-20. Total yards – SKI 396, CLE 234. Punts-Avg. – SKI 3-39.6, CLE 1-33.0.