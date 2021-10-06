Collinsville's Oscar Hammond moves up in All-World's Week 5 rankings

7. Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (7)

Central Michigan commit completed 14-of-19 passes for 236 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs’ 68-19 win over Locust Grove. One of his TD passes was the FOX23 play of the week. In six games, has completed 79-of-107 passes for 1,411 yards and 23 TDs, and has 57 rushes for 579 yards and eight TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.

8. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (8)

Had 23 carries for 219 yards and two TDs plus 14 tackles in the 3A No. 1 Dutch’s 50-14 win over Central. For the season, has 74 rushes for 754 yards and nine TDs; 50 tackles with eight for losses and two sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.

9. RJ Spears-Jennings Broken Arrow, WR/DB, Sr. (9)Oklahoma commit had two catches for 44 yards and eight tackles in a 31-14 loss to 6AI No. 1 Jenks. In 2021, has 12 receptions for 212 yards and three TDs overall plus 14 tackles and two interceptions.

10. Micah Tease