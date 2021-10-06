Collinsville's Oscar Hammond moves up in All-World's Week 5 rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Brayl
in Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit had seven touches for 75 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher/receiver in the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans’ 81-6 win over Putnam West. For the season, has 47 carries for 552 yards, 26 receptions for 298 yards and 10 TDs overall. Career totals: 4,425 rushing yards, 115 catches for 1,317 yards, 87 TDs.
2. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (2)
OSU commit had nine rushes for 185 yards and three TDs in the 2A No. 3 Golden Demons’ 38-14 win at Okmulgee. This season, has 64 rushes for 1,014 yards and 15 TDs. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 4,669 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 77 TDs.
3. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB, Sr. (3)
Completed 16-of-20 passes for 194 yards and two TD in the 6AII No. 4 Sandites’ 48-34 win at Muskogee. Also had 18 carries for 97 yards and two TDs. In 2021, is 81-for-120 for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs; 273 rushing yards and four TDs. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (5)
Scored three TDs in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals’ 43-13 win at 5A No. 9 Sapulpa. Caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD, and had three rushes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Has 16 receptions for 499 yards and eight TDs this season. Also has 11 carries for 139 yards and three TDs plus 10 tackles. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
5. Chris McClellan
Owasso, DL, Sr. (4)
Led a strong pass rush as the 6AI No. 3 Rams shut out Norman North during the final 2½ quarters in a 70-28 win. Had 22 tackles, three sacks and eight QB pressures in first four games. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.
6. Gage Hamm
Coweta, QB, Sr. (6)
Completed 9-of-16 passes for 220 yards and two TDs in the 5A No. 3 Tigers’ 55-14 win at Rogers. In 2021, is 52-of-86 passing for 840 yards and 12 TDs plus three rushing touchdowns. Last year, he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 341-of-517, 5,249 yards, 55 TDs, nine interceptions.
7. Max Brown
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (7)
Central Michigan commit completed 14-of-19 passes for 236 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs’ 68-19 win over Locust Grove. One of his TD passes was the FOX23 play of the week. In six games, has completed 79-of-107 passes for 1,411 yards and 23 TDs, and has 57 rushes for 579 yards and eight TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
8. Zane Woodham
Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (8)
Had 23 carries for 219 yards and two TDs plus 14 tackles in the 3A No. 1 Dutch’s 50-14 win over Central. For the season, has 74 rushes for 754 yards and nine TDs; 50 tackles with eight for losses and two sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.
9. RJ Spears-Jennings Broken Arrow, WR/DB, Sr. (9)Oklahoma commit had two catches for 44 yards and eight tackles in a 31-14 loss to 6AI No. 1 Jenks. In 2021, has 12 receptions for 212 yards and three TDs overall plus 14 tackles and two interceptions.
10. Micah Tease
B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Jr. (10)