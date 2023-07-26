Collinsville standout Hudson Henslick was disappointed last year when his favorite player, Davanta Adams, left his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers and joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

Henslick wasn’t quite as let down this spring when Aaron Rodgers departed the Packers for the New York Jets.

“That hurts a little bit, but he was getting a little old,” Henslick said. “I’m a lifelong fan of the Packers, I’ve been there through thick and thin and have got to stick with it.”

If the Packers can get Jordan Love to fill the void left by Rodgers’ departure as well as Henslick did last year when he succeeded Oscar Hammond as Collinsville’s go-to receiver, it will be a fun fall in Green Bay.

Henslick is No. 2 behind Union’s Jino Boyd in the Tulsa World’s All-World preseason receivers rankings, based on past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and overall college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

Voting continues through 3 p.m. Aug. 8 in the All-World Preseason Football Contest. The winners at each position will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Last year, Henslick had big shoes to fill after the graduation of Hammond, who was an All-World 2021 offensive player of the year finalist after helping Collinsville win a state title. Hammond is currently with Central Oklahoma.

Henslick responded with a breakout year as he caught 63 passes for 1,047 yards with 14 touchdowns overall — similar stats as Hammond posted in ‘21. In addition, he averaged 17 yards on 11 carries and 12 yards on 15 punt returns.

“He’s just electric, he just makes plays,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “He’s in-game focus is every bit as good as Oscar’s was. He reminds me a lot of Oscar, when the ball is in the air I think everything slows down for them. They are so ultra focused on both sides of the ball. He’s got that playmaking ability, that pop, that Oscar had.”

Jones added Tuesday while at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic at the Marriott Southern Hills that Henslick has deceptive speed.

“His times may not be that impressive, but when he gets the ball in his hands, he gets way faster, he just goes, he’s just got that game speed playmaking ability.”

And Henslick has it on both sides of the ball. As is also the case with Wagoner’s Witt Edwards, they both would be high in the All-World rankings as either a receiver or a defensive back. Edwards is listed with the DBs in the rankings. Players can be ranked at only one position.

Henslick was selected to the All-World second team last year as a defensive back. He had 51 tackles and scored on two of his three interceptions.

His favorite play from the Cardinals’ 9-2 season came on a pick-6.

“Bartlesville kept throwing that slant, I jumped it and ran it back, got the team motivated and we just turned it on from there,” Henslick said.

Nevertheless, he prefers offense.

“Scoring touchdowns is always fun,” Henslick said.

This year, Henslick will have a new quarterback throwing to him after the graduation of All-Stater Kaden Rush. Sophomore Skyler Moorman succeeds Rush.

“It’s really nice to throw to a receiver with his cutting ability and ability to get open,” Moorman said.

Jones admits Henslick exceeded his expectations last year and is excited to see what he can as a senior.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player grow as much mentally and physically as he did last year,” Jones said. “Now he was already a player for us, started at corner for us on the state championship team as a sophomore, but I never dreamt he would ever have that kin of impract offensively for us.”

