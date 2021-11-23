Collinsville's Brayden Gilkey, Bixby's Jack Puckett debut in All-World rankings

4. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)

Carried 26 times for 193 yards with a TD plus had 11 tackles, including 1.5 for losses and a fumble recovery in the 3A No. 4 Dutch's 34-14 victory over Perkins-Tryon in the second round. For the season, has 169 rushes for 1,638 yards and 23 TDs; 144 tackles with 20.5 for losses and five sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.

5. Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (6)

Central Michigan commit completed 20-of-27 passes for 239 yards and three TDs, and also had eight carries for 27 yards and a TD in the 3A No. 1 Bulldogs' 35-7 win over Sulphur in the quarterfinals. In 2021, has completed 153-of-206 passes for 2,515 yards and 39 TDs, and has 123 rushes for 1,094 yards and 17 TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.

6. Oscar Hammond

Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)