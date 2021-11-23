Collinsville's Brayden Gilkey, Bixby's Jack Puckett debut in All-World rankings

These are the World’s final in-season weekly rankings — based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and college potential. Here are the updated expanded rankings with the previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
Scored his 99th career touchdown in the Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans' 48-6 semifinal win over Stillwater. Carried 13 times for 100 yards. Will play for a fourth state title Dec. 2 against Edmond Deer Creek. This season, the World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit has 95 carries for 947 yards, 50 catches for 632 yards and 22 TDs overall. Career totals: 4,820 rushing yards, 139 catches for 1,651 yards.
2. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (3)
OSU commit had 24 carries for 224 yards and five TDs in the 2A No. 5 Golden Demons' 44-21 win at Vian in the second round. This season, has 171 rushes for 2,002 yards and 28 TDs. Career totals of 5,635 rushing yards, 57 catches for 725 yards, 91 TDs.
3. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB, Sr. (2)
Accounted for 337 yards in the 6AII No. 3 Sandites' 20-17 semifinal loss against Edmond Deer Creek. Completed 21-of-36 passes for 280 yards and rushed for 57 yards with two TDs. In 2021, is 191-for-301 for 2,813 yards and 27 TDs; 524 rushing yards, 12 TDs. Holds the Sandites’ single-season and career passing yards (6,437) records, and career passing TDs (54). Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Zane Woodham
Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (5)
Carried 26 times for 193 yards with a TD plus had 11 tackles, including 1.5 for losses and a fumble recovery in the 3A No. 4 Dutch's 34-14 victory over Perkins-Tryon in the second round. For the season, has 169 rushes for 1,638 yards and 23 TDs; 144 tackles with 20.5 for losses and five sacks. Also has completed a 33-yard pass and scored on an 87-yard punt return. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.
5. Max Brown
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (6)
Central Michigan commit completed 20-of-27 passes for 239 yards and three TDs, and also had eight carries for 27 yards and a TD in the 3A No. 1 Bulldogs' 35-7 win over Sulphur in the quarterfinals. In 2021, has completed 153-of-206 passes for 2,515 yards and 39 TDs, and has 123 rushes for 1,094 yards and 17 TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
6. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (4)
Caught three passes for 29 yards in the 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 56-35 win over OKC McGuinness in the quarterfinals. Has 42 receptions for 1,033 yards and 16 TDs this season plus 14 carries for 167 yards and three TDs. Also is 4-of-4 passing for 128 yards with a TD and has 22 tackles. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
7. Maurion Horn
Broken Arrow, RB/DB, Sr. (7)
Texas Tech commit had 17 rushes for 134 yards, including a 74-yard TD, in the 6AI No. 3 Tigers' 17-14 semifinal against Union. Averaged 207 rushing yards in his last six games since becoming the primary running back. For the season, has 160 carries for 1,349 yards and 14 TDs overall. Had 1,160 rushing yards and 13 TDs last season.
8. RJ Spears-Jennings
Broken Arrow, WR/DB, Sr. (8)
Announced Sunday as one of eight candidates in an online vote for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game's final roster spot. There will be three rounds for the online fan vote at www.underarmournext.com/football/fanvote. ... The Oklahoma commit had a 39-yard TD catch against Union. In 2021, has 36 receptions for 626 yards and eight TDs overall plus 47 tackles and two interceptions, including a Pick-6.
9. Mason Gilkey
Pawhuska, WR/DB, Sr. (9)
OSU commit had eight receptions for 67 yards and two TDs plus a 2-point conversion in the No. 5 Huskies' 53-29 victory over Colcord in the second round. On defense, had four tackles and a pass breakup. In 11 games, has 74 receptions for 1,146 yards and 18 TDs. Career totals: 165 catches, 3,216 yards, 56 TDs, 134 tackles.
10 (tie). Chance Wilson
Rejoice Christian, QB, Jr. (10)
Completed 18-of-22 passes for 248 yards and five TDs in the 2A No. 8 Eagles' 62-0 win over Antlers in the second round. Also had seven rushes for 62 yards and a touchdown. In 11 games, he is 205-of-245 passing for 2,615 yards and 37 TDs plus has 125 carries for 1,211 yards and 21 TDs.
11. Brayden Gilkey
Collinsville, RB/LB, Sr. (NR)
Debuts in the rankings after he had 29 carries for 281 yards and three TDs against OKC McGuinness. For the season, has 177 carries for 1,524 yards and 27 TDs. Also has 15 tackles in limited action at linebacker. Last year, had 147 rushes for 1,153 yards and 11 TDs plus 67 tackles.
12. Jack Puckett
Bixby, LB, Sr. (NR)
Debuts in the rankings after he had seven tackles with four for loss against Stillwater. For the season, has 96 tackles with 21 for losses and 12 sacks. Also had three receptions for 38 yards. Last year, had 83 tackles with 42 solos. Had 2½ sacks on Choctaw's final four snaps to seal the state final win.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World