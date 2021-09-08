Collinsville's Andrew Carney, Beggs' CJ Brown move up in All-World's Week 1 rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley,
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year had 174 total yards, including a 74-yard TD run, in a 23-15 win at defending Class 6AI state champion Jenks. In 2021, the Oklahoma State commit has 17 rushes for 174 yards, 11 catches for 134 yards and two TDs overall. Career totals: 4,047 rushing yards, 100 catches for 1,153 yards, 79 TDs.
2. Andrew Carney,
Collinsville, QB, Sr. (3)
Rushed 15 times for 118 yards and two TDs, and completed 7-of-14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-22 win at Oologah in a season opener. In 2020, accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns to help Collinsville post an 11-1 record and reach the 5A semifinals.
3. CJ Brown,
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (5)
OSU commit had 22 rushes for 364 yards and six TDs in a 74-48 win over Rejoice Christian. Selected as the World staff’s player of the week. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 4,056 rushing yards, 56 catches for 690 yards, 68 TDs.
4. Chris McClellan,
Owasso, DL, Sr. (2)
Through the 2-0 Rams’ first two games, has seven tackles, two sacks and five QB pressures. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.
5. Maurion Horn,
Broken Arrow, RB/WR/DB, Sr. (4)
Texas Tech commit had three catches for 21 yards and a TD in a 38-28 loss at Union. Also had two rushes for 4 yards, three tackles and a pass breakup. Last year, had 18 rushes for 1,160 yards, 16 receptions for 235 yards and 13 TDs overall.
6. Oscar Hammond,
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (7)
Caught three passes for 87 yards and two TDs, rushed three times for 54 yards and a touchdown, and completed a 43-yard pass against Oologah. Last year, led Class 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
7. RJ Spears-Jennings,
Broken Arrow, WR, Sr. (6)
University of Oklahoma commit had five catches for 46 yards against Union and his second TD catch of the season. Last year, had 37 receptions for 790 yards and six TDs overall.
8. Gage Hamm,
Coweta, QB, Sr. (8)
Completed 14-of-21 passes for 234 and three TDs, plus had 15 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 37-13 win over defending 4A champion Wagoner. In 2020, led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 308-of-464, 4,704 yards, 47 TDs, nine interceptions.
9. Gentry Williams,
B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (9)
In two games for the 2-0 Hornets, has 11 tackles and one pass breakup on defense and seven catches for 82 yards on offense. Injuries limited the Class of 2022’s top area college recruit to nine games the past two years.
10. Ty Pennington,
Sand Springs, QB (10)
Completed 11-of-19 passes for 123 yards and two TDs in a 34-13 win at Kelley. In a 2-0 start, has passed for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, helped lead the Sandites to the 6AII quarterfinals as he completed 147-of-277 passes for 2,268 yards and 14 TDs. Also rushed for 737 yards and 14 TDs.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World