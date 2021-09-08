Collinsville's Andrew Carney, Beggs' CJ Brown move up in All-World's Week 1 rankings

4. Chris McClellan,

Owasso, DL, Sr. (2)

Through the 2-0 Rams’ first two games, has seven tackles, two sacks and five QB pressures. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.

5. Maurion Horn,

Broken Arrow, RB/WR/DB, Sr. (4)

Texas Tech commit had three catches for 21 yards and a TD in a 38-28 loss at Union. Also had two rushes for 4 yards, three tackles and a pass breakup. Last year, had 18 rushes for 1,160 yards, 16 receptions for 235 yards and 13 TDs overall.

6. Oscar Hammond,

Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (7)

Caught three passes for 87 yards and two TDs, rushed three times for 54 yards and a touchdown, and completed a 43-yard pass against Oologah. Last year, led Class 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

7. RJ Spears-Jennings,

Broken Arrow, WR, Sr. (6)