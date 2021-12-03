Collinsville receiver's grandfather was former McAlester football great

“I think you have the best two teams in 5A football,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said.

Looking back, the Cards and Buffs have been on a collision course all season.

Collinsville dethroned five-time defending 5A champion Carl Albert in the semifinals last week and averages 50.6 points per game. McAlester blew out Lawton MacArthur 42-13 in the other semifinal and has had only one game decided by fewer than 19 points all season.

The Buffs are led by stampeding junior Erik McCarty, who has rushed for 1,741 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021 and has a ridiculous streak going. He has at least one rushing score in 26 consecutive games dating back to the start of his sophomore year.

Hammond is having the kind of season that might encourage Collinsville fans to vote for him as a program great one day. A 6-foot-4 senior who grew five inches before his junior year, he has 44 catches for 1,045 yards and 16 TDs this season.

He’s part of a dynamic trio for the Cards. Brayden Gilken has rushed for 33 TDs and Andrew Carney has passed for 15 TDs and rushed for 13 more.