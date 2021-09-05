Collinsville moves up to No. 1 in Class 5A football rankings

Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Union (1);2-0
2.;Owasso (2);2-0
3.;Jenks (3);1-1
4.;Broken Arrow (4);1-1
5. Mustang (6);1-0
6.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);0-2
7. Norman North (7);1-0
8.;Enid (9);2-0
9.;Moore (10);2-0
10.;Yukon (8);0-1
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);2-0
2.;Choctaw (2);2-0
3.;Stillwater (3);1-0
4.;B.T. Washington (4);2-0
5.;Sand Springs (5);2-0
6.;Putnam North (6);0-1
7.;Midwest City (8);1-1
8.;Del City (7);0-1
9.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);2-0
10.;Lawton (10);1-0
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Collinsville (2);1-0
2.;MWC Carl Albert (1);0-1
3.;McAlester (3);1-0
4.;Coweta (4);2-0
5.;OKC McGuinness (5);0-1
6.;Lawton MacArthur (6);1-0
7.;Guthrie (8);2-0
8.;Sapulpa (9);1-1
9.;Ardmore (NR);1-0
10.;Tahlequah (NR);1-0
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Cushing (1);1-0
2.;Clinton (2);1-0
3.;Tuttle (4);2-0
4.;Wagoner (3);0-1
5.;Poteau (5);1-1
6.;Weatherford (6);1-0
7.;Hilldale (7);1-0
8.;Bethany (NR);2-0
9.;Cache (NR);2-0
10.;Grove (10);1-0
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Holland Hall (1);2-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);2-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);2-0
4.;Verdigris (4);1-0
5.;Kingfisher (5);1-1
6.;Kingston (6);1-0
7.;Checotah (7);0-1
8.Perkins-Tryon (10);2-0
9.;Stigler (NR);2-0
10.;Berryhill (NR);1-0
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Metro Christian (1);2-0
2.;Washington (2);2-0
3.;Beggs (3);1-1
4.;Marlow (4);1-0
5.;Jones (5);0-2
6.;Chandler (6);1-0
7.;Okla. Chr. School (7);2-0
8.;Vian (NR);2-0
9.;Eufaula (8);1-1
10.;OKC Millwood (9);0-1
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (3);1-0
2.;Cashion (2);1-1
3.;Pawhuska (1);1-1
4.;Morrison (4);0-1
5.;Gore (5);1-0
6.;Tonkawa (6);1-0
7.;Hooker (7);2-0
8.;Colcord (8);1-0
9.;Okemah (9);2-0
10.;Minco (10);1-0
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Laverne (1);1-0
2.;Shattuck (2);1-0
3.;Dewar (3);2-0
4.;Davenport (4);1-0
5.;Regent Prep (5);0-1
6.;Pioneer P-V (6);1-0
7.;Velma-Alma (7);1-0
8. Pond Creek-Hunter (8);2-0
9.;Barnsdall (NR);1-0
10.;Garber (NR);1-0
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);1-0
2.;Timberlake (2);2-0
3.;Tyrone (3);1-0
4.;Waynoka (7);2-0
5.;Maysville (9);2-0
6.;Fox (5);0-0
7.;Midway (4);1-1
8.;Buffalo (6);0-1
9.;Medford (8);0-0
10.;Sharon-Mutual (10);0-2