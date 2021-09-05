 Skip to main content
Collinsville moves up to No. 1 in Class 5A football rankings
Collinsville Footballl (copy)

Collinsville players wait in line for a drill during football practice. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Union (1);2-0

2.;Owasso (2);2-0

3.;Jenks (3);1-1

4.;Broken Arrow (4);1-1

5. Mustang (6);1-0

6.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);0-2

7. Norman North (7);1-0

8.;Enid (9);2-0

9.;Moore (10);2-0

10.;Yukon (8);0-1

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);2-0

2.;Choctaw (2);2-0

3.;Stillwater (3);1-0

4.;B.T. Washington (4);2-0

5.;Sand Springs (5);2-0

6.;Putnam North (6);0-1

7.;Midwest City (8);1-1

8.;Del City (7);0-1

9.;Edmond Deer Creek (9);2-0

10.;Lawton (10);1-0

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (2);1-0

2.;MWC Carl Albert (1);0-1

3.;McAlester (3);1-0

4.;Coweta (4);2-0

5.;OKC McGuinness (5);0-1

6.;Lawton MacArthur (6);1-0

7.;Guthrie (8);2-0

8.;Sapulpa (9);1-1

9.;Ardmore (NR);1-0

10.;Tahlequah (NR);1-0

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);1-0

2.;Clinton (2);1-0

3.;Tuttle (4);2-0

4.;Wagoner (3);0-1

5.;Poteau (5);1-1

6.;Weatherford (6);1-0

7.;Hilldale (7);1-0

8.;Bethany (NR);2-0

9.;Cache (NR);2-0

10.;Grove (10);1-0

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Holland Hall (1);2-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);2-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);2-0

4.;Verdigris (4);1-0

5.;Kingfisher (5);1-1

6.;Kingston (6);1-0

7.;Checotah (7);0-1

8.Perkins-Tryon (10);2-0

9.;Stigler (NR);2-0

10.;Berryhill (NR);1-0

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Metro Christian (1);2-0

2.;Washington (2);2-0

3.;Beggs (3);1-1

4.;Marlow (4);1-0

5.;Jones (5);0-2

6.;Chandler (6);1-0

7.;Okla. Chr. School (7);2-0

8.;Vian (NR);2-0

9.;Eufaula (8);1-1

10.;OKC Millwood (9);0-1

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (3);1-0

2.;Cashion (2);1-1

3.;Pawhuska (1);1-1

4.;Morrison (4);0-1

5.;Gore (5);1-0

6.;Tonkawa (6);1-0

7.;Hooker (7);2-0

8.;Colcord (8);1-0

9.;Okemah (9);2-0

10.;Minco (10);1-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);1-0

2.;Shattuck (2);1-0

3.;Dewar (3);2-0

4.;Davenport (4);1-0

5.;Regent Prep (5);0-1

6.;Pioneer P-V (6);1-0

7.;Velma-Alma (7);1-0

8. Pond Creek-Hunter (8);2-0

9.;Barnsdall (NR);1-0

10.;Garber (NR);1-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);1-0

2.;Timberlake (2);2-0

3.;Tyrone (3);1-0

4.;Waynoka (7);2-0

5.;Maysville (9);2-0

6.;Fox (5);0-0

7.;Midway (4);1-1

8.;Buffalo (6);0-1

9.;Medford (8);0-0

10.;Sharon-Mutual (10);0-2

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

