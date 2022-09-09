Collinsville jumps ahead early, cruises past Highway 20 rival Skiatook 63-20

SKIATOOK — Class 5A fifth-ranked Collinsville cruised past Skiatook 63-20 in the 100th battle of Highway 20 rivals Friday night at Hap Dunlap Field.

The Cardinals (2-0) have won five straight in the series that dates back to 1921 and now hold an overall advantage of 53-42-5. The last victory for the Bulldogs was a 10-3 nail-biter in 2017.

“I am very happy that we are progressing,” said Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones. “Our approach is to build from our last game and last practice.”

Collinsville had several standout efforts on the night. Quarterback Kaden Rush completed 14-of-15 passes for 217 yards, and had four touchdown tosses.

“Kaden has probably improved as much or more as anyone,” Jones said. “I am extremely happy and proud of him.”

Hayden Henslick was Rush’s most prolific target. Henslick finished 136 yards on eight receptions and had two touchdown grabs.

Blake Gilkey gained 53 yards on six carries with two touchdowns on the ground and another through the air. Fellow running back Jack Keith rushed for 58 yards on eight carries and scored one touchdown.

“We have a lot of young players that are first-year starters,” Jones said. “It’s very pleasing to see them get better and better.”

The Cardinals scored on the opening drive of the game. Gilkey finished off the eight-play, 53-yard march with a 2-yard run on fourth and goal at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter.

Rush and Henslick connected on their first scoring connection on the next possession, covering 14 yards with 5:14 left in the first period.

The duo hooked up again on the next drive, this one on 45-yard bomb with 3:18 remaining in the first.

Gilkey found the end zone 16 seconds later on a 10-yard burst. That score was set up after the Bulldogs fumbled the ensuing kickoff after the second Rush to Henslick TD.

Gilkey got the first touchdown at the 10:47 mark of the second period, courtesy of a 20-yard pass from Rush.

Nate Davis then made his way to the end zone from 19 yards out after a flip pass from Rush with 8:01 left in the second quarter.

Skiatook (0-2) got on the board with 3:33 remaining in the second period on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jace White to Gavin Anderson.

The final touchdown of the first half came with 55 seconds to play when Keith scored on a 2-yard plunge.

The Cardinals went to their reserves on offense in the second half. Freshman quarterback Skyler Moorman found the end zone on a 3-yard run at the 7:56 mark of the third quarter.

White got another touchdown pass for the Bulldogs, this one covering 24 yards to Alex Morgan with 4:39 left in the third period.

Skiatook reserve quarterback Austin Thomas hooked up with Ian Long on a 37-yard flip pass 52 seconds into the final quarter. Bryson Thomas capped the scoring for Collinsville on a 2-yard run with 90 seconds left.

COLLINSVILLE 63, SKIATOOK 20

Collinsville;28;21;7;7;—;63

Skiatook;0;6;8;6;—;20

COL — Blake Gilkey 2 run (Justice McMath kick) 9:39 q1

COL — Hudson Henslick 14 pass from Kaden Rush (McMath kick) 5:17 q1

COL — Henslick 45 pass from Rush (McMath kick) 3:18 q1

COL — Gilkey 10 run (McMath kick) 3:02 q1

COL — Gilkey 20 pass from Rush (McMath kick) 10:47 q2

COL — Nate Davis 19 pass from Rush (McMath kick) 8:01 q2

SKI — Gavin Anderson 31 pass from Jace White (kick failed) 3:33 q2

COL — Jack Keith 2 run (McMath kick) :55 q2

COL — Skyler Moorman 3 run (McMath kick) 7:56 q3

SKI — Alex Morgan 24 pass from White (White run) 4:39 q3

SKI — Ian Long 37 pass from Austin Thomas (kick blocked) 11:08 q4

COL — Bryson Thomas 2 run (McMath kick) 1:30 q4

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — COL 30, SKI 13. Rushes-Yards — COL 44-253, SKI 27-116. Comp-Att-Int — COL 17-20-0, SKI 7-14-1. Passing Yards — COL 243, SKI 149. Fumbles-Lost — COL 0-0, SKI 3-2. Penalty Yards — COL 10-105, SKI 4-50. Records — COL 2-0, SKI 0-2. Total Yards — COL 496, SKI 265. Punts-Avg. — COL 0-0.0, SKI 2-27.5.