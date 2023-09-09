COLLINSVILLE -- With Hudson Henslick continually making plays and being a leader for Collinsville, this version of the Cardinals could go a long way.

Henslick caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a TD as well, all in the first half, as No. 9 Class 5A Collinsville defeated Highway 20 rival Skiatook 68-7 on Friday night at Sallee Field.

"He's our guy. He's our quarterback on defense -- he gets us lined up and makes all of our calls, all of our checks," said Collinsville coach Kevin Jones. "Offensively, he's our big play guy. Just one of the best we've had here at Collinsville. And that's saying something."

This will be the last game of the Highway 20 series for a while after 101 meetings between the two teams. Class 4A Skiatook has been routed the past four years by Collinsville, the 2021 5A state champions.

Collinsville (2-0) scored on its first play from scrimmage, an 18-yard touchdown run by senior Jack Keith just more than a minute into the game at the 10:59 mark. The score was set up by a fumble recovery by Talan Rush.

Then on the Cardinals' next possession, sophomore quarterback Skyler Moorman completed a short pass to the 5-9, 155-pound Henslick, who turned it into a 27-yard touchdown pass with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

A few plays later, Henslick returned an interception 37 yards for a TD, and the rout was on.

Collinsville led 34-0 after the first quarter, and 55-0 at halftime before letting its reserves play all of the second half.

Moorman was efficient, completing 6-of-7 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Keith and Rigby scored two TDs apiece on the ground, while Keith also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass. Keith finished with 69 yards on five carries, with TD runs of 18 and 20 yards, while Rigsby's touchdowns runs of 24 and 44 yards boosted him to 102 yards on just three carries.

The Cardinals were so opportunistic on offense that they scored on the first possession on four of its first six drives. Those four scores combined for just 71 yards. Throw in Henslick's interception return, and it was five quick touchdowns for Collinsville.

Overall in the first half, Collinsville scored on all of its eight offensive possessions.

Skiatook (0-2) had some success early in the game, picking up first downs, but couldn't get close to the end zone until quarterback Jayden Orth scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Running back Luke Sutton ran well for the Bulldogs, finishing with 138 yards on 23 carries, with 109 of those yards coming in the second half.

For the Cardinals, it was a strong way to end the series, and, moving forward, to try and maximize a talented and tough team.

"We have some outstanding football players," Jones said. "We have a lot of youth out there who are just trying to get better every day and every week. If we continue to stay healthy I think we have a chance to have an outstanding football team."

COLLINSVILLE 68, SKIATOOK 7

Skiatook;0;0;7,0;-;7

Collinsville;34;21;6;7;-;68

C: Keith 18 run (McMath kick)

C: Henslick 27 pass from Moorman (kick failed)

C: Henslick 37 Int return (McMath kick)

C: Keith 37 pass from Moorman (McMath kick)

C: Rigby 24 run (McMath kick)

C: Henslick 9 pass from Moorman (McMath kick)

C: Keith 20 run (McMath kick)

C: Rigby 44 run (McMath kick)

S: Orth 1 run (Sherrill kick)

C: Thomas 6 run (run failed)

C: Magee 58 run (Attaway kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: S 10, C 19. Rushes-Yards: S 50-158, C 23-335. Comp-Att-Int: S 9-16-2, C 6-7-0. Passing Yards: S 53, C 104. Fumbles-Lost: S 4-2, C 3-1. Penalty Yards: S 6-60, C 8-85. Total Yards: S 211, C 439. Punts-Avg.: S 2-23.5, C 0-0.