Collinsville claims 5A football championship with 42-35 win over McAlester
Collinsville claims 5A football championship with 42-35 win over McAlester

  Updated
Collinsville vs. McAlester (copy)

Collinsville's Andrew Carney polishes the trophy after defeating McAlester in the Class 5A state football championship Saturday night in Edmond.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

EDMOND — Andrew Carney’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left lifted top-ranked Collinsville past No. 2 McAlester 42-35 in the Class 5A state championship football game on Saturday night at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.

Collinsville (14-0) won its first state football title. McAlester (13-1) was looking for its first gold ball since 1988.

Carney, the Cardinals’ quarterback, accounted for 249 yards and six TDs. He had 20 rushes for 121 yards and completed 8-of-13 passes for 128 yards.

McAlester’s Erik McCarty had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four TDs.

The game was tied at 21 at halftime. Collinsville scored on all three of its second-half possessions.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

