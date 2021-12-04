Collinsville claims 5A football championship with 42-35 win over McAlester

EDMOND — Andrew Carney’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left lifted top-ranked Collinsville past No. 2 McAlester 42-35 in the Class 5A state championship football game on Saturday night at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.

Collinsville (14-0) won its first state football title. McAlester (13-1) was looking for its first gold ball since 1988.

Carney, the Cardinals’ quarterback, accounted for 249 yards and six TDs. He had 20 rushes for 121 yards and completed 8-of-13 passes for 128 yards.

McAlester’s Erik McCarty had 31 rushes for 268 yards and four TDs.

The game was tied at 21 at halftime. Collinsville scored on all three of its second-half possessions.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.