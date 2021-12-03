Collinsvile receiver's grandfather was former McAlester football great

EDMOND — Collinsville receiver Oscar Hammond has a deep connection with the McAlester football program.
Hammond’s grandfather, Andy Hammond, was a defensive lineman on the Buffaloes’ 1968 state championship team and later played at the University of Tulsa.
He died in 2012, but McAlester fans haven’t forgotten about him. Earlier this year, they voted him the best defensive lineman in program history in a newspaper poll.
Oscar Hammond admires his grandfather and has his birthdate — Jan. 5, 1952 — tattooed on his chest in Roman numerals: I-V-MCMLII.
“I’ve looked up to him my entire life. When I was younger and first starting out as an athlete, he always believed in me,” Hammond said.
It’s interesting because Hammond’s Cardinals will play another McAlester team at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5A state final. Collinsville is No. 1, McAlester is No. 2 and each is 13-0 for the first time in school history.
"Before the season started, I asked my dad, 'Wouldn't it be wild if we wound up playing McAlester in the championship game?'" Hammond said. "And here we are."
A coincidence, or something else?
“I think you have the best two teams in 5A football,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said.
Looking back, the Cards and Buffs have been on a collision course all season.
Collinsville dethroned five-time defending 5A champion Carl Albert in the semifinals last week and averages 50.6 points per game. McAlester blew out Lawton MacArthur 42-13 in the other semifinal and has had only one game decided by fewer than 19 points all season.
The Buffs are led by stampeding junior Erik McCarty, who has rushed for 1,741 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021 and has a ridiculous streak going. He has at least one rushing score in 26 consecutive games dating back to the start of his sophomore year.
Hammond is having the kind of season that might encourage Collinsville fans to vote for him as a program great one day. A 6-foot-4 senior who grew five inches before his junior year, he has 44 catches for 1,045 yards and 16 TDs this season.
He’s part of a dynamic trio for the Cards. Brayden Gilken has rushed for 33 TDs and Andrew Carney has passed for 15 TDs and rushed for 13 more.
McAlester sophomore running back Ethan Watkins is part of the Hammond story and may not even know it. His grandfather, Paul Amos, was Andy Hammond’s close friend when they were in high school and a good McAlester basketball player.
Hammond said he has conversations with his grandfather before every game. On Saturday, he said, "I hope he's watching over us from above."