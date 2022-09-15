Coaching legends set standard in Oklahoma

If Wagoner wins at Grove on Friday night, Dale Condict will break a three-way tie with Allan Trimble and Rick Gandy for 17th place on Oklahoma high schools’ all-time winningest football coaches list. Before the end of the season, Condict will likely be in the top 14.

The all-time leader is Seminole’s Mike Snyder at 380. Retired Seiling coach Bruce Hendrickson is No. 2 at 363, followed by Jim Dixon, who was at 348 in his 48th season as Sulphur’s coach when he died Sunday. Here is a look at those in the state’s top 19 who have posted most of their wins while coaching in the Tulsa area. Cascia Hall’s Joe Medina, at 235-54, is seven wins away from the top 19.

Seymore E. Williams (290)Williams, who coached at Booker T. Washington from 1920-51, ranks fifth overall on the wins list. He led the Hornets to 19 state football titles in the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Association, before desegregation enabled the Hornets to join the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. He had a 290-23-11 record with 14 undefeated seasons from 1920-51. The Hornets’ stadium is named after him.

Gary Harper (260)Won state championships 30 years apart — at Owasso in 1974 (shared with Ada) and Berryhill in 2004. Had a 260-127-2 record. Ranks 10th overall in wins. Coached at Owasso from 1971-78, Broken Arrow from 1979-90 and Berryhill from 1992-2005. Led Berryhill to three perfect regular seasons and overall won seven district titles.

Bill Blankenship (257)Owasso’s head coach is 11th, but can move past Harper and even higher than 10th during this season. Has an Oklahoma high school record of 257-80. Began as a head coach at Eastwood Baptist in 1983-84, moved on to Spiro from 1985-89, then to Edmond Memorial in 1990-91 and Union in 1992-2005. After being at the University of Tulsa from 2007-14 with the last four years as head coach, he won an Arkansas state title at Fayetteville in ‘16 before going to Owasso. Has won five Oklahoma state titles.

Ron Lancaster (244)Won state titles at Enid in 1983 and Jenks in 1993. Coached at Enid from 1981-90, Jenks from 1991-95, Sallisaw from 1996-2002, Muskogee from 2003-05 and Broken Arrow from 2007-09. Led Sallisaw to state runner-up finishes in 2000 and ‘01. Compiled a 244-88 record. Had more than 300 overall career wins as he went 59-3 in California at Rancho Cordova.

Dale Condict (242)Led Wagoner to a then-state record winning streak of 48 games (since broken by Bixby) from 2014-17. Coached at Comanche from 1998-2004 before turning around Wagoner’s program when he arrived in ‘05 as the Bulldogs were the 4A runner-up that year. Coached Wagoner to five state titles in 2011, ‘14-16, and ‘20, and a second runner-up finish in 2010. Has a 242-58 record.

Allan Trimble (242)After being a Lancaster assistant at Jenks, he was the Trojans’ head coach from 1996-2007 and led them to 13 state titles (the most for any head coach) — six in a row from 1996-2001, ’03, ’06-’07 and four consecutive from 2012-15. Had a 242-41 overall record, and his Jenks teams made 17 state finals appearances. The Trojans missed reaching the semifinals of the state’s largest classification only twice under him, losing earlier in the playoffs in each of those years.