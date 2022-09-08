Close rivals: Collinsville-Skiatook, Edison-Memorial, BTW-McLain

This is the biggest rivalry week for area teams. The schedule is highlighted by high-profile traditional matchups — Jenks at Union in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl and Owasso at Broken Arrow in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl. However, other rivalries with long histories also will be renewed this weekend. Here are three of those matchups:

Collinsville at Skiatook

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Hap Dunlap Field at Exchange Bank Stadium

Season records: Collinsville 1-0, Skiatook 0-1

Series record: Collinsville leads 52-42-5

Distance apart: 9.2 miles

Milestone moment: This will be the 100th edition of the Highway 20 rivalry.

Series history: Collinsville has won the last four meetings and held a big advantage over the past two decades. The rivalry's biggest year was in 2015 when Skiatook won 13-10 on Laben Fisher's late field goal during a stormy night at Collinsville in the regular season; but the Cardinals avenged that two months later with a 23-3 victory in the 5A semifinals. Skiatook won 20-0 in the series' first game in 1921, but Collinsville then won six in a row. But the Bulldogs, starting with a 78-0 victory in 1929, went 11-0-2 against the Cardinals until Collinsville's 7-0 victory in '42. The series was fairly evenly matched over the second half of the 20th century, with Collinsville holding an edge.

Edison at Memorial

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: LaFortune Stadium

Season records: Edison 0-1, Memorial 0-1

Series record: Memorial leads 37-22

Distance apart: 4 miles

Milestone moment: The MidTown Classic will be the 60th regular-season meeting between the teams that both call LaFortune Stadium home.

Series history: Edison has won the past three years by a combined score of 155-8, but prior to that Memorial had gone 9-3 against the Eagles since Edison reeled off three consecutive victories from 2004-06. There was a crowd of 17,000 at Skelly (now H.A. Chapman) Stadium for Memorial's first varsity football appearance — a loss against Edison in the 1962 All-City Preview. Memorial did not have any seniors on that team, and many of its juniors attended Edison the previous year. Edison won in the official first matchup, 36-12, in 1963 at Skelly Stadium, but Memorial prevailed in 15 of the next 19 meetings.

B.T. Washington at McLain

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Melvin Driver Stadium

Season records: B.T. Washington 0-2, McLain 0-1

Series record: B.T. Washington leads 38-9

Distance apart: 2.8 miles

Milestone moment: This will be the first meeting between the Northside rivals since Washington's 18-6 win in 2005.

Series history: When the series went on hiatus, the Hornets had won nine in a row and 18 of the past 19. McLain's last win was 14-7 in 1997 when (they were known as the Scots) as Kenji Hawkins had a pair of second-half touchdown runs. The Hornets and Titans have met in the playoffs once. In 2003, the Hornets won 26-6 as they held the state's leading rusher, Prentiss Elliott, to 83 yards on 18 carries and a TD. BTW's Kenny McClellan tossed a pair of TDs to Quentin Chaney. McLain was then known as TSST. McLain's best era in the series was four consecutive wins from 1975-78. The teams met annually from 1960-2005.