Clinton returns to the 4A football summit with shutout over Tuttle

EDMOND — Caden Powell and his Clinton teammates made the most out of their second chance at breaking the Red Tornadoes' football state title drought.
Powell, a quarterback/linebacker, had 177 total yards, three touchdowns and made nine tackles to help lead the second-ranked Red Tornadoes past No. 1 Tuttle 35-0 in the Class 4A championship game Friday night at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.
The Red Tornadoes (13-1) won their first gold ball since 2012 and 17th overall — tying Jenks for second place overall in OSSAA history behind Ada's 19. Jenks plays for the 6AI state title Saturday against Union.
"Our fans deserve it, our town deserves it," Powell said. "To bring one back finally, it feels right."
Last year's 42-13 loss to Wagoner in the state final provided plenty of motivation for the Red Tornadoes.
"Losing last year like that, getting embarrassed, that's what drove us," said Powell, who had 26 rushes for 134 yards. "We said in practice all week that wasn't going to happen again."
Clinton capped its first two possessions with field goals — by Sammy Velez and Jordan Brown. After punting on its third, Clinton's next four possessions ended with TDs — the first three of those on runs by Powell as he powered into the end zone each time.
Nate Jones' two interceptions and another by Nicholas O'Neale led to 18 points. Tuttle didn't have a first down until early in the third quarter. Clinton led 21-0 at halftime and 35-0 by midway through the third.
"If you hit them first, some teams lay down and that's what they did," Powell said.
After that the only suspense was whether Tuttle (13-1), the 2018 state champion, would avoid the shutout — the Tigers' last two drives ended on downs inside the Clinton 10. It was Clinton's first playoff shutout and the first time Tuttle had been blanked in the postseason since the Red Tornadoes beat the Tigers in the 2007 semifinals, 29-0.
"We've been close before and we haven't got it done," Powell said. "To do it my senior year ... there is no better feeling. It's everything (I thought it would be) and more."
CLINTON 35, TUTTLE 0
Tuttle;0;0;0;0;—;0
Clinton;6;15;14;0;—;35
CLI: FG, Sammy Velez 26
CLI: FG, Jordan Brown 37
CLI: Caden Powell 3 run (Velez kick)
CLI: Powell 1 run (Powell run)
CLI: Powell 6 run (Velez kick)
CLI: Caleb Edwards 6 run (Velez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — TUT 9, CLI 15; Rushes-Yards — TUT 31-120, CLI 45-223; Comp-Att-Int — TUT 4-16-3, CLI 3-8-0. Passing Yards — TUT 39, CLI 43. Fumbles-Lost — TUT 1-0, CLI 1-0. Penalty Yards — TUT 4-12, CLI 7-54. Total Yards — TUT 159, CLI 266. Punts-Avg. — TUT 2-26.0, CLI 2-34.0.