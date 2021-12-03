Clinton returns to the 4A football summit with shutout over Tuttle

EDMOND — Caden Powell and his Clinton teammates made the most out of their second chance at breaking the Red Tornadoes' football state title drought.

Powell, a quarterback/linebacker, had 177 total yards, three touchdowns and made nine tackles to help lead the second-ranked Red Tornadoes past No. 1 Tuttle 35-0 in the Class 4A championship game Friday night at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.

The Red Tornadoes (13-1) won their first gold ball since 2012 and 17th overall — tying Jenks for second place overall in OSSAA history behind Ada's 19. Jenks plays for the 6AI state title Saturday against Union.

"Our fans deserve it, our town deserves it," Powell said. "To bring one back finally, it feels right."

Last year's 42-13 loss to Wagoner in the state final provided plenty of motivation for the Red Tornadoes.

"Losing last year like that, getting embarrassed, that's what drove us," said Powell, who had 26 rushes for 134 yards. "We said in practice all week that wasn't going to happen again."