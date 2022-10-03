Cleveland cancels game against McLain following shooting

Following Friday’s shooting at McLain High School that left one dead and three others injured, Cleveland Public Schools superintendent Alan Baker announced Monday the school has canceled its game against McLain, scheduled for this Friday.

“While my heart goes out to the families of the young men that were killed and injured in Friday night’s violence, I don’t believe that sending our students and community members to this venue is the proper course of action at this time,” Baker said in a statement addressed to the OSSAA.

Following McLain’s 19-18 homecoming loss against Miami on Sept. 30, a shooting on the campus occurred around 9:30 p.m., killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough and injuring one other according to the Tulsa Police Department.

On Monday, TPD confirmed two additional victims were shot. A 20-year-old female and 9-year-old were found in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

In the statement, Baker said numerous parents of football players, band members and cheerleaders informed their respective coaches and directors that their children wouldn’t be traveling to McLain because of safety concerns.

“This is not a decision that the Cleveland Public Schools district takes lightly,” Baker continued in the statement, released Monday. “But due to the short period of time between our contest and last Friday night, we are choosing not to take part.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.