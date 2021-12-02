Class B semifinal: Dewar vs. Balko-Forgan

No. 2 Dewar vs. No. 7 Balko-Forgan

Playoff history: This is a rematch of Dewar’s 68-18 win in last year’s quarterfinals. ... Defending state champion Dewar is 3-5 in semifinals. ... Last year was the Dragons’ first gold ball. ... Dewar set its playoff scoring record in last week’s 86-52 win over Seiling. ... Balko’s last semifinal was in 1999. The Bison’s three state titles were in 1970, ‘90 and ‘98. Forgan reached the finals in 2002 and ‘12, and won the gold ball in 1974.