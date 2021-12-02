 Skip to main content
Class B semifinal: Dewar vs. Balko-Forgan
Class B semifinal: Dewar vs. Balko-Forgan

  • Updated
JamesonRoss (copy)

Jameson Ross

 Barry Lewis



Video courtesy of FOX23

No. 2 Dewar vs. No. 7 Balko-Forgan

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: D. Bruce Selby Stadium, Enid

Tickets: $8.35 (GoFan), $10 (cash)

Records: Dewar 13-0, Balko-Forgan 12-1

Playoff history: This is a rematch of Dewar’s 68-18 win in last year’s quarterfinals. ... Defending state champion Dewar is 3-5 in semifinals. ... Last year was the Dragons’ first gold ball. ... Dewar set its playoff scoring record in last week’s 86-52 win over Seiling. ... Balko’s last semifinal was in 1999. The Bison’s three state titles were in 1970, ‘90 and ‘98. Forgan reached the finals in 2002 and ‘12, and won the gold ball in 1974.

Notable: Dewar quarterback Jameson Ross has accounted for 908 yards and 12 TDs in the past two games. ... Balko-Forgan’s lone loss was 36-28 against No. 1 Laverne. ... The Bison has allowed only seven TDs in the past seven games. ... Dewar’s average margin of victory over the past eight games is 53.6.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

