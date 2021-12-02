 Skip to main content
Class A semifinals: Pawhuska vs. Cashion; Morrison vs. Ringling
Class A semifinals: Pawhuska vs. Cashion; Morrison vs. Ringling

Cashion at Pawhuska (copy)

Pawhuska’s Jack Long drives past a Cashion defender during last year’s Class A semifinals.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file



Video courtesy of FOX23

No. 2 Cashion vs. No. 5 Pawhuska

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sullins Stadium, Ponca City

Tickets: $8.35 (GoFan), $10 (cash)

Records: Cashion 11-1; Pawhuska 10-2

Playoff history: These teams are meeting for the second time. Cashion edged Pawhuska 7-6 in last year’s semifinals as Ben Harman connected with Landon LaGasse on a 52-yard TD pass with 3:28 left. Defending state champion Cashion is looking to reach the state final for the fifth time in eight years. Cashion has won three other state titles — 1977, ‘79 and ‘81. Pawhuska is 0-4 in semifinals, also reaching this round in 1960, ‘64 and 2009.

Notable: Pawhuska’s Mason Gilkey has 83 catches for 1,315 yards and 19 TDs. ... The Huskies have won 10 in a row and posted four shutouts in their past six games. ... Cashion has an 11-game winning streak. ... The teams are a combined 0-3 in one-score games.

Morrison vs. No. 1 Ringling

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Western Heights’ Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Oklahoma City

Tickets: $8.35 (GoFan), $10 (cash)

Records: Morrison 10-3; Ringling 13-0

Playoff history: These teams have combined for 19 state titles, including 14 by Morrison. ... This is a rematch of Ringling’s 21-14 quarterfinal win last year. ... Morrison is in the semifinals for only the third time since its last state title in 2008. ... Ringling lost 28-27 to Thomas in last year’s semifinals after winning the gold ball in 2019.

Notable: Morrison quarterback Karson Daniel has accounted for 2,077 yards and 28 TDs this season. Morrison has won nine in a row after a 1-3 start. ... Ringling has five shutouts.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

