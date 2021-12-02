Class A semifinals: Pawhuska vs. Cashion; Morrison vs. Ringling

No. 2 Cashion vs. No. 5 Pawhuska

Playoff history: These teams are meeting for the second time. Cashion edged Pawhuska 7-6 in last year’s semifinals as Ben Harman connected with Landon LaGasse on a 52-yard TD pass with 3:28 left. Defending state champion Cashion is looking to reach the state final for the fifth time in eight years. Cashion has won three other state titles — 1977, ‘79 and ‘81. Pawhuska is 0-4 in semifinals, also reaching this round in 1960, ‘64 and 2009.