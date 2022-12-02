Class A: No. 3 Fairview capitalizes for 38-22 win over No. 4 Colcord in semifinal battle of unbeatens

HARRAH — Mistakes, poor field position and Fairview’s physical play along the lines on Friday night torpedoed what had been a promising playoff run for the Colcord Hornets.

Burly Blake Perez carried 32 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns and made one of Fairview’s three interceptions as the third-ranked Yellowjackets downed No. 4 Colcord 38-22 in a Class A semifinal matchup of unbeatens at Evans Field.

Fairview (14-0) advanced to play Gore in next Saturday’s title game at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond. The Yellowjackets will be seeking their first state title since 1999.

Colcord (13-1) fell to 0-3 all-time in state semifinal football games.

“There were a handful of plays … that went their way and it gave them momentum,” Colcord coach Austin Martin said. “We had bad field position the whole first half and couldn’t get things rolling. When we came up with a big play, they came up with a bigger play.”

Fairview only outgained the Hornets 338 yards to 337, but Colcord found itself often starting drives deep in its own territory — twice the Hornets stopped Fairview on downs at the 1-yard line. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets usually had prime starting field position and were able to take advantage of shorter fields.

“We have the ability to not have to play guys both ways,” Fairview coach Robert Bernard said. “At a small school like this, that’s awesome. We do have a kind of different offense that a lot of people don’t see — we like to run up-tempo at times. We feel like we’re in good shape and we have some athletic bigs. We do feel like we wear some people down at times.”

Colcord surrendered a touchdown on the final play of the first half, giving Fairview a 24-14 edge, and never could close the gap, losing the ball on downs on three of their first four second-half possessions and throwing an interception on the other. That allowed Fairview to gradually extend its lead, on a 38-yard touchdown catch by Austin Houk and a 6-yard Perez run.

“We had our backs against the wall a lot,” Martin said. “Fairview is a heck of a football team.”

Colcord quarterback Gabe Winfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns, two to Treyden Larmon, who had five catches for 90 yards. But Fairview limited Colcord to just 140 rushing yards. Winfield (18 carries, 70 yards) and running back Cooper Mott (12 carries, 45 yards) did each pass the 1,000-yard mark for the season, however.

Fairview sophomore quarterback Jax Bernard completed 11 of 30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and kicked five extra points and a 34-yard field goal.

A 10-yard punt after Fairview’s first possession set up Colcord with a short field at the Fairview 28 and the Hornets took a quick 7-0 lead on a 20-yard pass from Winfield to Larmon.

The Hornets then stopped Fairview on downs at the Colcord 1, but after a punt, the Yellowjackets tied the game on a 3-yard run by Perez — one play after they converted on 4th-and-7 from the 13.

Colcord again held Fairview on downs at the 1 to end the first quarter. But after a punt return gave the Yellowjackets possession on the Colcord 17, they needed just two plays to take the lead, as Reed Martens caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Bernard.

Bernard’s 34-yard field goal — his third field goal in his team’s last two games — extended Fairview’s lead to 17-7. Colcord responded with a 76-yard drive, converting a 4th-and-11 along the way, and scored on an 11-yard pass from Winfield to Larmon with 50 seconds left in the half.

That gave Fairview just enough time and the Yellowjackets took a 24-14 lead on the half’s final play, an 11-yard pass from Bernard to Isaiah Burris.

FAIRVIEW 38, COLCORD 22

Colcord 7 7 0 8 — 22

Fairview 7 17 7 7 — 38

C – Treyden Larmon 20 pass from Gabe Winfield (Jesse Martinez kick)

F – Blake Perez 3 run (Jax Bernard kick)

F – Reed Martens 14 pass from Bernard (Bernard kick)

F – FG Bernard 34

C – Larmon 11 pass from Winfield (Martinez kick)

F – Isaiah Burris 11 pass from Bernard (Bernard kick)

F – Austin Houk 38 pass from Bernard (Bernard kick)

F – Perez 6 run (Bernard kick)

C – Eyan Williams 7 pass from Winfield (Manuel Bocanegra pass from Winfield)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: COL 16, FAIR 21; Rushing att.-yds.: COL 36-140, FAIR 37-173; Passing Yards: COL 197, FAIR 165; Passes C-A-I: COL 18-37-3, FAIR 11-30-1; Fumbles no.-lost: COL 0-0, FAIR 1-0; Penalty no.-yds.: COL 13-102, FAIR 9-59; Punts-Avg.: COL 4-37, FAIR 3-22.3; Team Records: COL 13-1, FAIR 14-0.