Class A: No. 2 Gore scores 41 unanswered to cream Hominy

JENKS — Gore looked anything but a team making its first appearance in a state semifinal contest Friday night.

The second-ranked Pirates turned back two prime scoring chances early by No. 5 Hominy before scoring 41 unanswered points on the way to a convincing 48-12 victory against the Bucks in a Class A semifinal at Allan Trimble Stadium.

The victory means unbeaten Gore will meet another undefeated team, No. 3 Fairview, in the state final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond. Both teams will enter the game with 14-0 records.

The Pirates will be seeking their first gold ball while Fairview captured the Class 2A title in 1999.

Running backs Gunner Dozier and Jackson Duke each scored three touchdowns on the ground with Dozier pacing all rushers with 163 yards as Gore amassed 408 yards rushing on the night.

Pirates quarterback Noah Cooper added 124 yards rushing and his team’s other touchdown as Gore bolted to a 27-0 halftime lead and led 41-0 midway through the third quarter.

Quarterback Jaxon Woods passed for 149 yards and ran for 70 yards while scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for Hominy (13-1).

Bucks coach Caleb Christian thought if his team could just stay with the potent Gore offensive attack, Hominy would have a great opportunity to advance to its first state title game since the Bucks won the 2016 title with former Tulsa University standout and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins on the team.

“We talked about it all week long, if we could just hang in there,” said Christian, who took over as Bucks head coach in 2017.

“If we could just get the game into the second half, we’ll be fine,” he added. “We had a chance to possibly go up 13-8 with about five or six minutes to go in the (first) half. Then it snowballed on us and we couldn’t overcome it. But they (the Pirates) are a good football team, though.”

Christian was referring to a pair of key missed scoring opportunities that Hominy, which had outscored opponents 154-27 in its first three playoff games this season, could not convert.

After Hominy was forced to punt on its first offensive possession, the Bucks’ Jarrett McElyea recovered a fumble by the Pirates’ Hunter McGee on the punt return at the Gore 38-yard line.

But four plays netted minus-one yard and Hominy turned the ball over on downs.

After Gore had taken a 13-0 lead on an 11-yard burst by Cooper and Dozier’s first touchdown of the night on a four-yard run, the Bucks traveled 68 yards on 12 plays to the Gore 1-yard line.

But back-to-back rushing attempts on third and fourth downs to try to score a touchdown were turned away by the Gore defense, which has eight shutouts this season and had allowed only 72 points entering the game.

From there, the Pirates took over the game and never looked back.

Blaine Hipp had four catches for 66 yards for the Bucks.

Woods’ 70 yards rushing came on 27 carries with a pair of one-yard TD runs in the final quarter.

GORE 48, HOMINY 12

Hominy 0 0 0 12 - 12

Gore 13 14 14 7 - 48

GO — Cooper 11 run (O’Connor kick)

GO — Dozier 4 run (kick failed)

GO — Dozier 1 run (O’Connor kick)

GO — Duke 9 run (O’Connor kick)

GO— Duke 6 run (O’Connor kick)

GO — Dozier 1 run (O’Connor kick)

HO — Woods 1 run (run failed)

GO — Duke 29 run (O’Connor kick)

HO — Woods 1 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—HO 15, GO 23; Rushes-Yards—HO 43-129, GO 46-408; Comp-Att-Int—HO 14-26-1, GO 5-6-1; Passing Yards—HO 149, GO 86; Fumbles-Lost—HO 1-1, GO 2-1; Penalty Yards—HO 10-91, GO 12-146; Total Yards—HO 278, GO 494; Punts-Avg—HO 3-40.7; GO 2-38.0.