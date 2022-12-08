Class A championship preview: Fairview vs. Gore

No. 3 Fairview vs. No. 2 Gore

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Fairview 14-0, Gore 14-0

Tickets: $13 cash at the gate (or $11.35 on GoFan)

All-time series: This is the first meeting.

Weather forecast from World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Mostly clear skies and cool conditions are expected. The winds will be light, but there will be a bit of a wind chill. Kickoff — Clear, 48°, wind chill 45°; Halftime — Chilly, 44°; End of game — 42°, wind chill 39°.

Players to watch: Fairview — QB Jax Bernard, son of head coach Robert Bernard, has completed 195-of-276 passes for 2,916 yards and 38 TDs. He also has rushed for eight TDs and in the playoffs has kicked four field goals. Blake Perez has rushed for 1,756 yards and 29 TDs. Reed Martens has 62 catches for 906 yards and 15 TDs. Austin Houk has 38 catches for 712 yards and nine TDs plus 13 sacks. Gore — Gunner Dozier has rushed for 1,752 yards and 35 TDs in 12 games this season. He has career totals of 4,490 rushing yards and 79 TDs. QB Noah Cooper has completed 70-of-103 passes for 1,486 yards and 21 TDs. Cooper also has rushed for 1,102 yards and 19 touchdowns. Receiver/cornerback Liam Edwards has scored on eight of his 19 receptions and has 91 tackles. Jackson Duke has rushed for 835 yards and 16 TDs plus has 134 tackles.

Notable: Gore has eight shutouts this season and Fairview one. Gore has scored 60 or more points seven times this season compared to Fairview's five. Fairview is 2-0 in state finals — in 1946 and 1999. This is Gore's first appearance in the championship game.

Also this weekend: The Fairview-Gore matchup will conclude the season's second and last football championship weekend that starts with the Class B final between No. 2 Seiling (13-1) against No. 3 Laverne (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at NWOSU and the 2A final between No. 2 Millwood (13-1) against No. 1 Washington (14-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World