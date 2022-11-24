Class 6AII semifinals preview: Muskogee vs. Choctaw, Deer Creek vs. Stillwater

SEMIFINALS

Tickets: $7 (or $8.35 on GoFan)

CLASS 6AII

No. 4 Muskogee vs. No. 3 Choctaw

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: East Central University's Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada

Records: Muskogee 10-1, Choctaw 10-1

Last meeting: Although Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin tossed four TD passes for the first time in his career, Choctaw prevailed 49-32 on Oct. 14, 2021. Muskogee's La'Trell Ray rushed for 207 yards and two TDs, and Steele Wasel passed for two TDs.

Playoff history: Choctaw defeated Muskogee 29-21 in a 2019 playoff opener.

The outlook: Muskogee, which only had two wins over the previous two years, looks to keep its Cinderella season going in its first semifinal appearance since 2016. Choctaw is looking for its second trip to the state title game in three years.

Players to watch: Ficklin has completed 142-of-220 passes for 2,508 yards and 36 TDs, and rushed for five touchdowns. Muskogee tight end/linebacker Anthony Watson has scored on eight of his 33 catches. He scored on a pick-6 last week against Ponca City. Wasel is 144-of-202 for 2,674 yards and 33 TDs. He also has four rushing TDs. Ray has rushed for 905 yards and has 14 TDs overall. Choctaw's Deshawn Smith has 10 TD receptions.

Notable: Muskogee head coach Travis Hill won state titles as East Central's head coach in 2005 and as Broken Arrow's defensive coordinator in 2018.

No. 2 Deer Creek vs. No. 1 Stillwater

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sullins Stadium, Ponca City

Records: Deer Creek 10-1, Stillwater 11-0

Last meeting: Stillwater edged Deer Creek 35-28 in double overtime in last year's district opener. QB Gage Gundy led Stillwater on a tying 94-yard drive in the final three minutes of regulation, capped by an 11-yard TD pass. Holden Thompson had the winning TD run in the 2nd OT.

Playoff history: This is their first playoff meeting.

The outlook: Stillwater has lost in the past two years in the semifinals after losing to Bixby in the 2018 and '19 state finals. Deer Creek is looking to return to the state final after making it there last year for the first time since winning the gold ball in 2020.

Players to watch: Gundy is 163-of-232 for 2,207 yards and 25 TDs, including 14 to Heston Thompson. Stillwater's Noah Roberts has rushed for 1,480 yards and 26 TDs. Deer Creek's Grady Adamson 166-of-249 for 2,556 yards and 32 TDs. Berkley Dalton is a 1,000-yard receiver with 13 TDs.

Notable: Stillwater leads the all-time series, 6-2, including five wins in a row.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World