Class 6AII championship preview: Choctaw vs. Stillwater

CLASS 6AII CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Choctaw vs. No. 1 Stillwater

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Records: Choctaw 11-1, Stillwater 12-0

Tickets: $13 cash at the gate (or $11.35 on GoFan)

Last meeting: Nov. 28, 2020 -- Choctaw defeated Stillwater 38-35 in the semifinals on Tommy Yousey’s tiebreaking 25-yard field goal as time expired at Owasso Stadium.

All-time series: Stillwater leads 15-3.

Weather forecast from World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: A windy day with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be warmer with the south wind. Kickoff -- Wind gusts, 35 mph, mild 65°; Halftime -- Windy, 67°; End of game -- A few clouds, windy, 65°.

The outlook: This will be a breakthrough win for one of these programs as Choctaw was the state runner-up in 2020 and Stillwater in 2018 and '19. The last gold ball for each program was in the 1960a -- Stillwater in '67 and Choctaw in '60.

Players to watch: Choctaw -- Steele Wasel, playing in his second title game, has connected on 169-of-236 passes for 3,040 yards and 36 TDs with four interceptions. He also has rushed for 412 yards and five TDs. La'Trell Ray has 142 rushes for 965 yards and 12 TDs plus has 19 catches for 330 yards and three TDs. DeShawn Smith has 49 receptions for 626 yards and 11 TDs. Stillwater -- Gage Gundy has completed 181-of-257 passes for 2,375 yards and 28 TDs, including 16 to Heston Thompson, who has 77 catches for 998 yards. Gundy also has rushed for 469 yards and nine TDs. Noah Roberts has rushed for 1,691 yards and 28 TDs.

Notable: Choctaw has won 11 in a row since a season-opening loss to Del City. .. Stillwater's defense has three shutouts.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World