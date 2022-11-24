Class 6AI semifinals preview: Jenks vs. Bixby, Owasso vs. Union

CLASS 6AI

Tickets: $7 (or $8.35 on GoFan)

No. 3 Jenks vs. No. 2 Bixby

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow

Radio: The Blitz am1170 (Jenks), Sports Animal fm97.1 (Bixby)

Records: Jenks 10-2, Bixby 10-1

Last meeting: Jenks won 38-35 on Nov. 3 at Bixby, snapping the Spartans' 58-game winning streak. Jenks QB Ike Owens completed 5-of-8 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and also carried 12 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Bixby QB Connor Kirby accounted for five TDs as he had 24 rushes for 167 yards and completed 19-of-25 passes for 273 yards.

Playoff history: In the only previous postseason meeting, Jenks won 56-26 in the 2010 first round.

The outlook: Jenks is looking for a third consecutive state title and fifth consecutive trip to the title game. Bixby won the last four and seven of the past eight 6AII state titles, with a runner-up finish in 2017.

Players to watch: During the past four games, Owens has completed 42-of-54 passes for 723 yards and eight TDs, plus has five rushing TDs. Jenks' Ty Walls has 14 catches for 310 yards during that span with a TD in each game. Andrew Pursell has six field goals in the past three games. For Bixby, Kirby is 91-of-124 for 1,479 yards and 25 TDs this season, and has 94 rushes for 839 yards and 14 TDs. Jakeb Snyder, who has a TD catch in the last three games against Jenks, has 40 receptions for 349 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. On defense, he has three interceptions. Kordell Gouldsby has 41 catches for 602 yards and six TDs.

Notable: This is the 88th game in the series that dates to 1917 -- the most games against an opponent for each team. Jenks is in the semifinals for the 17th year in a row and 35th time overall, with a 27-6-1 record in previous appearances.

No. 4 Owasso vs. No. 1 Union

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow

Radio: KYFM fm100.1 (Owasso)

Records: Owasso 8-4, Union 11-0

Last meeting: Union won 35-17 at Owasso in Week 4. The game started and ended with a TD by Union's Grayson Tempest. Shaker Reisig completed 15-of-22 passes for 206 yards and two TDs while DJ McKinney had 22 carries for 116 yards and two TDs for Union, which led 28-3 early in the fourth quarter before Owasso scored the next two TDs, including one on a blocked punt. Owasso's Mason Willingham was 23-of-30 for 191 yards and a TD.

Playoff history: Owasso defeated Union 21-14 in the 2017 state final. Union, then led by current Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, started its playoff road to titles in 2004 and '05 with first-round wins over the Rams. Union won in the 2000 quarterfinals and Owasso won in a 1986 first-round matchup.

The outlook: The Rams are looking for their third state title in six years. Union is trying to reach the state final for the fourth time in seven years, but has not won the gold ball since 2016.

Players to watch: For Union, Reisig has thrown for 2,523 yards and 26 TDs. DJ McKinney has 1,332 rushing yards and 24 TDs. Jino Boyd has 51 catches for 1,002 yards and 15 TDs while Tempest has 41 receptions for 614 yards and five TDs. Over the last four games, Reisig is 80-of-98 for 1,210 yards and 15 TDs with Boyd having 32 catches for 621 yards and 11 TDs. For Owasso, Willingham is 171-of-253 for 1,899 yards and 15 TDs, and has 132 carries for 782 yards and 10 TDs. His top receivers are Anthony Hills with 55 catches for 962 yards and 10 TDs and J'kharri Thomas with 60 catches for 502 yards and five TDs.

Notable: Owasso has won seven in a row after a 1-4 start. The Rams' only win during that early stretch came at Broken Arrow. Owasso lost against Jenks in the 2020 semifinals at Broken Arrow.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World